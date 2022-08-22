Read full article on original website
Utah Valley plays No. 23 UCF to 0-0 draw
OREM—The Utah Valley women's soccer team played 23rd-ranked UCF to a 0-0 tie on Thursday night at Clyde Field, extending its home unbeaten streak to nine games. "I'm really proud of our effort tonight," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "We put together a solid 90 minutes against a really good team and threw punches with them for 90. I'm thrilled with the shutout and to walk away with a draw, which is a fair result against a top-25 team shows how close we are."
Shorthanded Wolverines take down UC Riverside 2-0
Orem, UTAH —The Utah Valley men's soccer team opened up the season with a 2-0 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders on Thursday night at Clyde Field. Aaron Nixon scored the opening goal for the Wolverines midway through the first half and Ben Ortiz landed the second with just under 15 minutes remaining for a Utah Valley squad that played the final 50 minutes of the match a man down following an altercation in the 40th minute that resulted in two red cards.
