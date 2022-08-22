Orem, UTAH —The Utah Valley men's soccer team opened up the season with a 2-0 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders on Thursday night at Clyde Field. Aaron Nixon scored the opening goal for the Wolverines midway through the first half and Ben Ortiz landed the second with just under 15 minutes remaining for a Utah Valley squad that played the final 50 minutes of the match a man down following an altercation in the 40th minute that resulted in two red cards.

