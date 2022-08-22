Several sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including four for an Indiana man who faces charges of theft and DUI across four different cases. Court documents show that 34-year-old Wayne Michael Sias, Jr. is charged with DUI and related crimes in three different cases that go back to October, August and May of last year, and a case where he was charged with theft of secondary metal, defiant trespass and harassment in another case from May of 2021. He pleaded guilty to DUI-Controlled Substance in three of the cases, and to the metal theft in the fourth case. The other charges were not prosecuted.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO