REV. WAYNE L. PLYLER, 89
On August 18th, Reverend Wayne L. Plyler, 89, of Indiana, PA, was carried on to his heavenly reward, peacefully in his home, with his loving wife and family by his side. He will be remembered as a faithful preacher, a wise builder, a ready helper, a friendly conversationalist, and a man who was greatly loved by family and friends alike.
PSP SEARCHING FOR HOME INVADER IN KISKI TOWNSHIP
State Police from the Kiski Barracks are looking for a man after an incident on Thursday that happened in Kiski township, Armstrong County. State troopers say an unknown man walked into the home of a woman and a child along Pine Circle Drive. The woman and child were able to escape unharmed, but the suspect went through some dresser drawers, but nothing was stolen.
PENNDOT ANNOUNCES WEEKEND RAMP CLOSURE IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY
PennDOT has announced that there will be some ramp closures in effect over the weekend in Armstrong County. For the weekend closure, Route 422 West to the Route 28 South ramp and the 28 Northbound ramp to 422 will be closed starting at 7:00 tomorrow night and will reopen in time for the morning commute on Monday. The closure is necessary to complete milling and paving operations of the ramps being done by Eruovia Atlantic Coast LLC. The project costs $15.9 million, and is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.
PRELIMINARY HEARING SCHEDULE INCLUDES THREE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today for three different individuals who face assault-related charges. All three hearings are scheduled to go before District Judge Guy Haberl this afternoon. One hearing is for Caleb James Sitman of Monroeville, who is charged with two counts each of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct-fighting for an incident on March 17th of this year. Another person facing a hearing today is Austin Konopka of Bethel Park who faces one count of those same charges. Those charges were also filed on March 17th.
LATROBE SQUEEZES BY INDIANA IN SECTION GOLF MATCH
Indiana battled Latrobe to the wire yesterday but suffered a three-stroke loss to the Wildcats, 202-205. Latrobe’s PJ Germano and Jack Sacriponte shared medalist honors with matching 38s, a stroke ahead of Indiana’s Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau. Indiana’s Ash Lockard shot a career-low 41 and Caden Force and Philip Bell each shot 43.
ROAD CLOSURE COMING FRIDAY IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough is issuing a heads up for drivers that normally use North 4th street. The 200 block of North 4th between Oak and Chestnut will be closed off on Friday, August 26th as crews work to remove a large tree in the area. Traffic will be directed by the on-site crew as the work goes on.
SHETLER TRIAL NOW SET FOR OCTOBER
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has rescheduled the Ray Shetler Jr. trial for October 25th. Shetler is the former New Florence man, now listed as being from Bolivar, who was acquitted of murder charges in the 2015 slaying of Saint Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed Jr., but convicted in the same case on charges related to his attempt to escape police after the shooting. Last fall, he skipped a probation hearing, prompting as manhunt that led to a confrontation in December at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward. He fought with sheriff’s deputies and state police but was eventually subdued after inflicting serious injuries to one deputy and suffering serious injuries himself.
MAN TO BE SENTENCED FOR DUI, THEFT CASES
Several sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including four for an Indiana man who faces charges of theft and DUI across four different cases. Court documents show that 34-year-old Wayne Michael Sias, Jr. is charged with DUI and related crimes in three different cases that go back to October, August and May of last year, and a case where he was charged with theft of secondary metal, defiant trespass and harassment in another case from May of 2021. He pleaded guilty to DUI-Controlled Substance in three of the cases, and to the metal theft in the fourth case. The other charges were not prosecuted.
POLICE REPORTS: SHOPLIFTING, HARASSMENT
Blairsville police have charged a man with retail theft at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits Store in the downtown district. Police say that Matthew Oberhaus of Johnstown was in the store on August 22nd when he was seen trying to pocket a bottle of vodka in his hooded sweatshirt. Charges of retail theft were filed before District Judge Robert Bell.
COUNTY COVID-19 NUMBERS ON THE RISE
The County’s Covid-19 numbers were discussed during this morning’s Indiana County Commissioners meeting. County Emergency Management Director Tom Stutzman said that the numbers are going up, and that Indiana County is out of the lower levels when it comes to the CDC’s community rating. Stutzman did say...
