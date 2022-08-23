Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22)
Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Play of the Night (08/26/22) Play of the Night from Biloxi's Duran Parish. Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.
WLOX
FOOTBALL: Gulfport vs. George County (08/26/22)
Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22) Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22) Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT. Highlights from East Central, Picayune, D'Iberville. Pass...
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Hancock Hawks
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Hancock Hawks have wrapped up their game week prep and are ready to take the field for week one. Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.
WLOX
Former baseball players show their appreciation to their former coach
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To the city of Biloxi, Spud Wieniewitz was the man who coached baseball for years, led the baseball team to 8 championships while changing the sports world in the city. But to his players, he was a teacher. “Spud taught us about life as he did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Guntersville defeats Lawrence Co. in week 1
Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school. FOOTBALL: Gulfport vs. George County (08/26/22) Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22) Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22) Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT. Highlights...
WLOX
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
WLOX
Harrison County prepares for flooding
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
WLOX
American Legion Post 77 hosts first responder breakfast
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 77 did its part in the community with the most important meal of the day. The group hosted a breakfast to honor Waveland’s first responders. Plates were filled with fruit, coffee, donuts and ore. The event also included Waveland mayoral and congressional candidates giving speeches. The organization says it’s a chance to say thank you to first responders while connecting candidates with the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers. Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake. ”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45,...
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
WLOX
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mark Guillotte isn’t a public figure or celebrity. He’s just a regular, hard-working guy. “I was in the car business selling cars at Jackson Avenue Auto Sales for 25 years.”. But at age 46, he received devastating news. “Doctor told me to go...
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms this weekend
Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local World War II veteran has reached the century mark!. Ira Hall celebrated his centennial birthday Saturday with some of his closest friends and family at the Beaumont Church of God. “I’m very proud of it,” Hall said. “You could take a look around...
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics
There have been a few showers this morning, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms develop today. Not everyone will get rain, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours. Additional heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding by the afternoon. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s. The tropics are also becoming more active.
WLOX
Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They want to bring more foot...
WLOX
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home
In Their Shoes: Celebrating women in STEM careers with NASA Engineer Megan Martinez. In honor of Women's Equality Day, Jaimee introduces us to NASA Engineer Megan Martinez, who is a project manager at Stennis Space Center. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're hoping for...
WLOX
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. The development would also include the area across the highway around the harbor. Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues. Updated: 6 hours...
WLOX
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Tuesday’s Amber Alert, a woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report. At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gulfport PD responded to reports of a kidnapping. Officers were told by Valerie Faye Lord, 43, that someone knocked on her door then forced their way into the house. Lord then stated the person pried the child away from her and fled the area.
WLOX
Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead is only 10 years old, but it’s starting to act like a full-grown adult city. Commercial development is starting to move in the direction Mayor Nancy Depreo has envisioned. “Our priority this year is to work on the commercial development, to get commercial businesses into Diamondhead,” she said.
WLOX
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Eric Dean Barnes, 52, was found dead in his home on Azalea Street in Moss Point by family members. According to Chief Brandon Ashley, officers arrived on the scene sometime later and discovered he died from obvious trauma.
Comments / 0