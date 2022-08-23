ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22)

Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Play of the Night (08/26/22) Play of the Night from Biloxi's Duran Parish. Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.
WLOX

FOOTBALL: Gulfport vs. George County (08/26/22)

Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22) Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Hancock Hawks

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Hancock Hawks have wrapped up their game week prep and are ready to take the field for week one. Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.
KILN, MS
WLOX

Guntersville defeats Lawrence Co. in week 1

Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WLOX

LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Harrison County prepares for flooding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

American Legion Post 77 hosts first responder breakfast

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 77 did its part in the community with the most important meal of the day. The group hosted a breakfast to honor Waveland’s first responders. Plates were filled with fruit, coffee, donuts and ore. The event also included Waveland mayoral and congressional candidates giving speeches. The organization says it’s a chance to say thank you to first responders while connecting candidates with the public.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers. Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake. ”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Scattered showers and storms this weekend

Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local World War II veteran has reached the century mark!. Ira Hall celebrated his centennial birthday Saturday with some of his closest friends and family at the Beaumont Church of God. “I’m very proud of it,” Hall said. “You could take a look around...
BEAUMONT, MS
WLOX

Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics

There have been a few showers this morning, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms develop today. Not everyone will get rain, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours. Additional heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding by the afternoon. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s. The tropics are also becoming more active.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what's believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Tuesday’s Amber Alert, a woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report. At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gulfport PD responded to reports of a kidnapping. Officers were told by Valerie Faye Lord, 43, that someone knocked on her door then forced their way into the house. Lord then stated the person pried the child away from her and fled the area.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead is only 10 years old, but it’s starting to act like a full-grown adult city. Commercial development is starting to move in the direction Mayor Nancy Depreo has envisioned. “Our priority this year is to work on the commercial development, to get commercial businesses into Diamondhead,” she said.
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Eric Dean Barnes, 52, was found dead in his home on Azalea Street in Moss Point by family members. According to Chief Brandon Ashley, officers arrived on the scene sometime later and discovered he died from obvious trauma.

