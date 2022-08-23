Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO