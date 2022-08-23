ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Local Legend Becomes OCHS Girls Basketball Coach

She’s a local legend. She’s a girls basketball coach who had a storied career playing college ball to advance to the NCAA Final Four in 1982. Stephanie Gaitley went on to teach other players skills on the court to win championships at top colleges. And now, after 11...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: St. Peter’s Prep vs. St. Augustine

North and South Jersey non-public powers hooked up Saturday at Ocean City at the Battle of the Beach. Check out pictures from the matchup of 2021 state semifinalists and Top 10 teams. St. Peter’s comes into the season ranked No. 3, while unranked St. Augustine is rebuilding but still dangerous.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others

The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR MISSING KAYAKER

Emergency personnel are on the 00 block of Cove Point Road where the Toms River police are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker. No other information is available at this time. Any new details will be posted on our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
beckersasc.com

$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold

The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch

The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson

Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ

