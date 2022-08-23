Read full article on original website
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss It
ocnjdaily.com
Local Legend Becomes OCHS Girls Basketball Coach
She’s a local legend. She’s a girls basketball coach who had a storied career playing college ball to advance to the NCAA Final Four in 1982. Stephanie Gaitley went on to teach other players skills on the court to win championships at top colleges. And now, after 11...
Neshaminy (Pa.) blanks host Ocean City in the Battle at the Beach
Neshaminy High School’s Markus Barnett glanced at the ferris wheel that looms over the football field at Ocean City High School and thought he might want to try the view from the other perspective. “We might go on the ferris wheel, look over the field and say good job...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: St. Peter's Prep vs. St. Augustine
North and South Jersey non-public powers hooked up Saturday at Ocean City at the Battle of the Beach. Check out pictures from the matchup of 2021 state semifinalists and Top 10 teams. St. Peter’s comes into the season ranked No. 3, while unranked St. Augustine is rebuilding but still dangerous.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Mainland vs. Egg Harbor, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
High school football season is here. The Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor football teams kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Battle at the Beach, held on the iconic Ocean City High School field. Check out pictures from the game that opened the 2022 football season...
Jersey Proud: Thunderbirds arrive in Atlantic City to perform their magic
The Air Force Thunderbirds are ready to do Jersey Proud on Wednesday in Atlantic City for the airshow above the boardwalk.
New Jersey Globe
Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others
The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
fox29.com
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR MISSING KAYAKER
Emergency personnel are on the 00 block of Cove Point Road where the Toms River police are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker. No other information is available at this time. Any new details will be posted on our page.
beckersasc.com
$21.4M New Jersey medical office complex with orthopedic practice sold
The Cherry Hill (N.J.) Office Center , a 185,000-square-foot office complex with five buildings, was sold by Lakewood Equity for $21.4 million, according to an Aug. 26 report from Commercial Property Executive. Tenants include Garden State Orthopedics, Quest Diagnostics, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden County Bar Association and Bala Financial Group.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson
Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of Belmont. The rider is said to be conscious and alert. No additional details are available at this time.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
