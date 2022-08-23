Days Not Quite Over Yet. Even though the idea of a sequel to the successful apocalyptic action game was canned, it looks like the game will hit the silver screen. Director Jeff Ross said that Sony had considered Days Gone a commercial and critical disappointment as reviews were mixed on the story and mission structures and that it had sold only eight million copies in 18 months since its launch. Strangely enough, Sony said Ghost of Tsushima was a smash hit from Sucker Punch Productions in spite of the fact that Days Gone surpassed the eight million sales mark in the same window of time as the historical stealth game. Of course, Ghost of Tsushima was received warmly, but that still doesn't disregard the hordes of fans who were hankering for a second installment of Deacon St John's story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO