Video Games

GAMINGbible

'Days Gone' Movie Reportedly Casts Deacon St John

Days Not Quite Over Yet. Even though the idea of a sequel to the successful apocalyptic action game was canned, it looks like the game will hit the silver screen. Director Jeff Ross said that Sony had considered Days Gone a commercial and critical disappointment as reviews were mixed on the story and mission structures and that it had sold only eight million copies in 18 months since its launch. Strangely enough, Sony said Ghost of Tsushima was a smash hit from Sucker Punch Productions in spite of the fact that Days Gone surpassed the eight million sales mark in the same window of time as the historical stealth game. Of course, Ghost of Tsushima was received warmly, but that still doesn't disregard the hordes of fans who were hankering for a second installment of Deacon St John's story.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Massive PlayStation Exclusive Confirmed To Be Coming To Game Pass For PC

Death Stranding is now inbound for Xbox Game Pass for PC, following a cryptic teaser posted yesterday to the official PC Game Pass Twitter account. Eyebrows were raised when the profile picture for the account was changed to what looked like an extremely nondescript hill. Naturally, social media sleuths leapt upon this with the fervour of a Labrador upon an unattended bowl of mac and cheese, and identified it as the landscape of the post-apocalyptic America in Death Stranding. Surely, said detractors, there would be no way that Sony's game would become available on its competitor's subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider

Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Assassin's Creed-Style Game Set In Medieval China Looks Really Good

Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome

We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Rockstar Issue DMCA Takedown on GTA Developer's Original Videos

Much to the delight of fans, the past few weeks have been chock full of GTA VI updates. Admittedly, Rockstar are keeping tight-lipped on these unofficial reports but it is looking like GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a female protagonist who will form one half of a Bonnie and Clyde style duo. As exciting as all this is though, Rockstar’s latest move hasn’t gone down well with fans as the studio continues its copyrighting crackdown.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Hogwarts Legacy' Features "Exclusive Quest" For One Console

Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Upcoming 'Lies Of P' Gets Moody And Atmospheric Gameplay Trailer

There are so many new announcements to catch up on thanks to Opening Night Live. In case you missed it, Gamescom has officially kicked off in style. We got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy - which is looking far creepier than I anticipated - plus Sony announced the DualSense Edge controller. Amidst all of the high-profile reveals though, a new IP has become the standout star of the entire event. I’m talking about Lies Of P.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

What Comes In Each 'Dead Island 2' Edition Revealed By Developer

As Titanic’s Rose once said, “It’s been 84 years,” but Dead Island 2 finally has a release date. Well, it hasn’t quite been 84 years but you get the idea. Dead Island 2 was announced all the back in 2014 and two studio changes later, it’s finally destined to be ours on 3 February, 2023. Ahead of the game’s release, it’s finally been revealed exactly what each edition of Dead Island 2 includes.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Orders Live Soon, Featuring An Interesting Bundle

Despite its unfortunate delay, we’re not far away at all from the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world wizarding RPG is set to release on 10 February 2023, and will feature spell-casting, broomstick flight, magical creatures to befriend, classes to attend, and much more. The latest trailer, revealed last night during Gamescom’s opening night, even showcased the Unforgivable Curses, and seemingly revealed a split storyline depending on if players decide to delve into the dark arts or not.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Finally Gets A Full Trailer With Gameplay

We’re mere weeks away from the release of The Last of Us Part I and oh boy, it’s an exciting time. Fans were a little dubious about the graphics of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake at first, not because they were bad - just different. Since then, Part I seems to have won fans over with its reimagined environments, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips: When do we get to see gameplay? Today, my friends. The full launch trailer is finally here.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GTA Producer's New Game 'Everywhere' Might Include NFTs

Gamescom’s opening night kicked off yesterday evening with a whole host of exciting announcements, from the revival of Dead Island 2 (which is actually happening, and now has a surprisingly close release date, if you can believe it) to the reveal of New Tales From The Borderlands, and an exciting new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA Online' Being Called "Unplayable" On Previous-Gen Consoles

As of late, all eyes have been on Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar are keeping pretty hush-hush about the project but leaks suggest that it’s set to feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo and will take place in Vice City. One fan theory claims that a full reveal could take place in October but amidst all of the excitement, some GTA Online players have noted that the title’s become “unplayable.” Oof.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony

Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Dropped A Bonus Episode Of One Of Its Most Popular Show

Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Black Myth: Wukong' New Gameplay Looks Unbelievably Good

Who’s ready for some more Black Myth: Wukong? This highly anticipated action-RPG is in development by Chinese indie devs Game Science, and from its first reveal, has looked positively stunning. As reported by Push Square, we’ve just got another look at some gameplay footage, this time in 4K, and it’s never looked better.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

