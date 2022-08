Join hosts Allen Halas, Patrick Carroll and Omar Beckom each week for the latest in underground hip hop, from the Breaking And Entering world headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. This week we’re celebrating Patrick’s birthday, and talking about Timbaland and Swizz Beats suing Triller, AI rapper FN Meka getting dropped from its label, and much more. Plus we talk to Illie on the Rap Phone to learn more about the music he’s putting out.

