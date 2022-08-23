Read full article on original website
'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Orders Live Soon, Featuring An Interesting Bundle
Despite its unfortunate delay, we’re not far away at all from the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world wizarding RPG is set to release on 10 February 2023, and will feature spell-casting, broomstick flight, magical creatures to befriend, classes to attend, and much more. The latest trailer, revealed last night during Gamescom’s opening night, even showcased the Unforgivable Curses, and seemingly revealed a split storyline depending on if players decide to delve into the dark arts or not.
Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Features "Exclusive Quest" For One Console
Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
'GTA Online' Being Called "Unplayable" On Previous-Gen Consoles
As of late, all eyes have been on Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar are keeping pretty hush-hush about the project but leaks suggest that it’s set to feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo and will take place in Vice City. One fan theory claims that a full reveal could take place in October but amidst all of the excitement, some GTA Online players have noted that the title’s become “unplayable.” Oof.
Hard Knocks trailer shows scenes from the Lions' coach-free practice session
The Detroit Lions pulled off an unusual practice on Monday night. The players went out to the practice field and found no coaches to lead them through drills. Head coach Dan Campbell opted to let the players themselves run the practice session. Campbell patrolled the field but allowed everything, from warmup exercises to team drills, to be directed by his Lions players.
Gamer Narrowly Avoids Bullet To The Head While Playing On Their PC
One gamer very narrowly avoided disaster yesterday after they apparently almost got hit with a stray bullet while playing Apex Legends. Twitter user @YTMikeCheck posted a series of images documenting the aftermath of the event, and explaining what happened. “A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while...
‘Planet Of Lana’, Coming To Game Pass, Is A Beautiful Puzzler For ‘Inside’ Fans
Coming in 2023 to PC and Xbox Series consoles and that old One you’ve still got creaking away under the TV, Planet of Lana is a gorgeous-looking side-on puzzle-platformer that mixes incredibly attractive visuals - think Breath of the Wild by way of Studio Ghibli - with some surprisingly brutal one-hit-kill enemy encounters that are akin to the grisly deaths of Limbo or Inside. Playing it at Gamescom 2022, I’m immediately smitten - and as a day one title on Game Pass, it’s one that I know I’ll be catching up with again as soon as it drops.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Shows Unforgivable Curses And Dark Arts
During gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it shows us the consequences of dabbling in dark magic. Of course, we were aware that players would be able to choose their own path and there was a morality system that reacted to the way things play out. However, this is the first we've seen that the three Unforgivable Curses - being the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse - are a part of the game. Given that the game follows a fifth year student, this is some heavy stuff for the player to be handling.
What Comes In Each 'Dead Island 2' Edition Revealed By Developer
As Titanic’s Rose once said, “It’s been 84 years,” but Dead Island 2 finally has a release date. Well, it hasn’t quite been 84 years but you get the idea. Dead Island 2 was announced all the back in 2014 and two studio changes later, it’s finally destined to be ours on 3 February, 2023. Ahead of the game’s release, it’s finally been revealed exactly what each edition of Dead Island 2 includes.
New Lord Of The Rings Keyboards Are Works Of Art
When it comes to constructing a swanky gaming PC, people have loads of options. A lot of the time, most of the effort goes into choosing and fitting the inside components, of course - you don’t really want to make an entire PC from scratch that isn’t powerful enough to run all the games you want to play.
PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony
Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
'Dune: Awakening' MMO Announcement Met With Heavy Scepticism By Gamers
Yesterday’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom was full of exciting announcements. Dead Island 2 and New Tales From The Borderlands were officially unveiled, plus we got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy ahead of the game’s February release. That being said, not all announced titles were met with a warm reception and fans are particularly sceptical about Dune: Awakening.
'Need For Speed' 2022 Details And Gameplay Have Leaked Online
It’s a big day for Electronic Arts - potentially. A brand new rumour swept across the internet this afternoon suggesting that Amazon could announce an imminent buyout of the company and whilst this is yet to officially be confirmed, it’s got people talking nonetheless. Amidst all of that though, details have leaked on EA’s upcoming Need For Speed game.
'House Of The Dragon' Star Says Traumatic Scene Was Even Worse To Film
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. A few days ago, the first episode of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, finally premiered, and it’s safe to say that it was worth the wait. It's gone down super well with critics and fans alike, and drew in a whopping 10 million viewers on its premiere.
Ubisoft Are Working On A Blade Game With Marvel, Rumour Says
There’s a whole host of Marvel games currently in the works - from the upcoming PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2, to Marvel’s Wolverine and the unfortunately delayed tactical RPG Midnight Suns (which is now set to release sometime before March next year, rather than 7 October). Take a look...
Unreleased Lord Of The Rings Footage Shows Aragorn Fighting Sauron In Final Battle
The release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is just one week away. Whilst fans were divided over the music choice of the show’s most recent trailer, reviews promise that we’re in for a treat. Critics particularly praised The Rings Of Power’s scope, cinematography and high production value. In the meantime though, one fan has unearthed an unreleased scene from the original film trilogy.
Pingu Has Been Added To 'Elden Ring’, Because Nothing Is Sacred
Elden Ring is full of some horrifying creatures, big and small. From the creepy Pests scuttling about (and being general nightmares) in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, to Caelid’s terrifying Monstrous Dogs - FromSoftware’s open-world title might not be a horror game, but some of its designs could quite easily have been ripped straight out of one.
'Black Myth: Wukong' New Gameplay Looks Unbelievably Good
Who’s ready for some more Black Myth: Wukong? This highly anticipated action-RPG is in development by Chinese indie devs Game Science, and from its first reveal, has looked positively stunning. As reported by Push Square, we’ve just got another look at some gameplay footage, this time in 4K, and it’s never looked better.
GTA Producer's New Game 'Everywhere' Might Include NFTs
Gamescom’s opening night kicked off yesterday evening with a whole host of exciting announcements, from the revival of Dead Island 2 (which is actually happening, and now has a surprisingly close release date, if you can believe it) to the reveal of New Tales From The Borderlands, and an exciting new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy.
'Hogwarts Legacy' $300 Collector's Edition Revealed And Explained
There it is. At long last, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, and it looks like fans are definitely going to want to get in on this one. An unboxing of the various goodies included has just been showcased on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, and there’s plenty to be excited about.
