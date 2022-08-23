Read full article on original website
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
KWQC
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died Thursday after police say he was assaulted in Rock Falls on Aug. 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release. According...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday
An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a camper trailer and being driven by 67-year old Gregory George Wall of Sioux City, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the southbound ditch and rolled at milepost 24 in Geneva Township.
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
algonaradio.com
Southern Kossuth County Crash Claims the Life of Livermore Teen
–A Livermore teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southern Kossuth County Monday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr. was traveling northbound on County Road P56 in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix just before 7 PM. The accident report states that Stone Jr. ran a stop sign while crossing into Kossuth County and continued north on 150th Avenue.
KIMT
Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County. Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon.
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to damaging a Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of doing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash is pleading not guilty. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident on August 6. Investigators say Boynton’s vehicle fell into a...
Sioux City Journal
Mason City man rebuilds 112-year-old motorcycle
At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle's 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to discover this model was created from scratch in the basement of the Mason City man. “I was sitting at a restaurant, couldn’t get a seat, so we were waiting,...
Iowa Man Charged in Murder of Woman Whose Skull Was Found on Stick
Iowa authorities have made an arrest in the case of a woman whose skull was found some seven months before she was reported missing by her family. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore (photo above) of Osage has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury of Mason City. According...
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for stealing money from 10 dependent adults under her care
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for stealing from disabled people she was employed to take care of. Katelyn Roberts, 24, was arrested Thursday night and accused of dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation from Jan. of 2019 to May of 2022. She...
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
kjan.com
Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
KIMT
Bad muffler leads to meth trial for Mason City woman
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for drugs after being pulled over for a bad muffler is pleading not guilty. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting September 20 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI, and possession of contraband in jail.
KIMT
Iowa Firearms Coalition supports Spirit Lake School Board's plans to arm staff members
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Firearms Coalition is expressing support for the Spirit Lake School Board's plan to arm on-campus staff members. The school board unanimously approved the measure in their Monday meeting. Under the proposed plan, ten school staff members who agree to carry a weapon will go through training to be a part of the program.
