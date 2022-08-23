ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Monkeypox has reached all 50 states

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZmyn_0hRnKA0K00

( The Hill ) — The monkeypox virus has reached all 50 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Wyoming reported a single case of the virus on Monday, becoming the final state in the country to do so.

In a news release, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said the lone virus case is from a male resident in Laramie County, adding that state public health representatives have followed up with the infected individual to see if other residents had direct contact with him.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” WDH state health officer and state epidemiologist Alexia Harrist. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

Fauci to leave Biden administration in December

Harrist also recommended that getting vaccinated is the best possible way to “prevent further spread” of the virus.

“While anyone can become ill with monkeypox, vaccine eligibility is currently limited to people who are at highest risk in connection with this outbreak and how its spreading,” she said. “The goal is to put available vaccine supplies to the best possible use.”

As of Monday, there are 15,433 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S with New York leading the way with nearly 3,000 reported cases, followed by California, Florida, Texas and Georgia, CDC data showed.

Recently , the Department of Human and Health Services officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the U.S.

The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its slow initial response to the outbreak, plans to accelerate the production of the monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses available starting this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Man shot, killed in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch said it is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man that took place Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Minnesota Ave. SE around 9:35 p.m. Police found Chaquan Barbett, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. Barbett […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
Laramie County, WY
Health
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
Washington, GA
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
California Government
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
Local
California Health
Local
Georgia Government
DC News Now

Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other emergency workers were in the area of 27 O St. NW Wednesday afternoon after five people were shot there. Two of the people died as a result of the shooting. At 2 p.m., MPD tweeted out a picture of a black […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Washington Dc#Cdc#Linus Influenza#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
DC News Now

Emails show Trump lawyer agreed Archives should get requested records: report

(The Hill) – Newly revealed emails show that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed that materials the National Archives requested be returned by President Trump should be given to the agency. Cipollone, who also severed under the Trump administration as a designated representative to the Archives, reportedly told National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) […]
POTUS
DC News Now

Federal ghost gun rule goes into effect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Biden administration’s ghost gun rule went into effect this week. It requires serial numbers on all guns and background checks for those buying kits to build their own guns. “Ghost guns” are guns that are untraceable or built from a kit with no serial number. D.C. Council banned them […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy