Saturday News, August 27
A Sioux City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2018. Twenty-Six-year-old Tayvon Davis was sentenced after being found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and multiple counts of child endangerment. He was also ordered to pay 50-thousand dollars to the estate of the infant Maelyn Myers. Myers was 19 months old when she died.
Friday News, August 26
Iowa State University Area Agronomist Joel De Jong retires next week, after over 40 years of service, most of it from his office in Plymouth County. His work in his assigned crop reporting district in northwest Iowa has been rewarding…. His work has been through partnerships, businesses, area colleges, and...
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A lucky winner of TCC’s “Get 10 Give 10″ sweepstakes was awarded a giant check for $10,000 Thursday night. TCC chooses one out of its 1,200 stores at random for the giveaway every quarter. The TCC Verizon store in Le Mars had...
Drought In Iowa Worsens, Lessens, As Farmers Plan For Harvest
Statewide, Iowa — Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the US Drought Monitor shows patches of red — representing extreme drought — in five western Iowa counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury. Statewide, 66 counties are now in some form of drought. That’s down from 67 counties last week.
Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes
Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC
THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
David A. Kelly
David A. Kelly, 72, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mauerjohnsonfh.com.
FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
Annie Dole – Citizen of the Day
Annie Dole is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, August 26, 2022. Annie is owner of Fat Annie’s Coffee in Remsen. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
Woodbury County Leaders Vote To Virtually Kill Wind Farm Project
(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
Californian charged for intox in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 26-year-old Laguna Hills, CA, man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Hartley on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Colby Jamison Roa stemmed from him walking west along Highway 18, according to the Hartley Police Department. He reportedly was attempting to hitchhike a...
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
A Sioux City man found guilty of murder and child endangerment of an infant has been sentenced Friday.
Mary Ann Krogman – Citizen of the Day
Mary Ann Krogman of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mary Ann is celebrating her 80th birthday today. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
