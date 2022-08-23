Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after search warrant nets 180 lbs of marijuana, over 1,000 THC cartridges
CICERO, Ill. - A man is facing charges after Cicero police seized 180 lbs of marijuana products from a residence Sunday. Officers were on patrol when they saw a large amount of weed in "plain view" inside a residence in the 5000 block of 14th Street, according to Cicero police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
cwbchicago.com
It’s a miracle! Prosecutors charge alleged catalytic converter thief with a felony
Hold on to your hats, Chicago! Prosecutors on Thursday actually charged someone with a felony for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter. You read that correctly. A felony. Thefts of the pricey car parts are through the roof this year across the city. The slippery crews, who are increasingly armed and willing to shoot people who get in their way, are rarely caught. And, when someone is found with a couple of dozen severed catalytic converters in their car, they’re usually only charged with a misdemeanor like theft of lost or mislaid property.
Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.
After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
wlip.com
One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting
WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan. Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court . An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire,...
Zion man busted after police find $100K in cash, 12K illegal pills in his home
Police have arrested Jeremiah Molez after finding $100,000 in cash, drugs, and a loaded gun during a Winthrop Harbor shooting investigation. He has been charged with fourteen counts, including felonies.
hoiabc.com
Three arrested after burglary ring allegedly steals from gaming machines around state
(25 News Now) - Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries to video gaming machines around the state, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Gino and Giulia Wuttke, along with Alyssa Slouka, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in stealing around $400,000 after Raoul’s office says the trio allegedly broke into businesses and robbed video gaming machines.
Des Plaines hit-and-run crash leaves mother, 4-month-old baby injured
A mother and her four-month-old child were injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Des Plaines, police said.
wjol.com
Victim in Lockport Township Shooting Refusing to Cooperate in the Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm Deputies were called to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and approximately 15 shell casings in the nearby street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.
4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police have broken up a statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines.
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
cwbchicago.com
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Oak Lawn mayor suspends bar's liquor license following fatal crash that involved overserved patrons
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the liquor license of a bar that opened last month. Mayor Terry Vorderer said complaints against the “The Gaslight Bar & Grill,” also known as “On the Rocks” on 95th Street, include fighting, noise, littering.
Police: Man dies after River North ‘road rage’ stabbing
CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man, later identified as Jeremey Walker, was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. […]
Comments / 1