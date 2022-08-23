ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layoff Tracker 2022

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGjmp_0hRnGeiW00 The recession, which is here or is coming, has caused the start of large numbers of layoffs. Some economists believe unemployment will go much higher. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers expects the jobless rate to go from the current 3.5% to at least 5.0% as the economy cools from a period of rampant inflation.

Many of the companies with large layoffs are in the tech industry. There are some notable exceptions. Ford just announced 3,000 cuts. Ford said the reason was efficiency. As car sales are about to drop, the decision is convenient.

Some of the layoffs are notable for either their size or the percentage of the company's total workforce. Admittedly, the list is not complete.

24/7 Wall St. has developed this layoff tracker to keep track of many of these.
ALSO READ: The State With the Highest Unemployment in America

Company Laid Off Month
Better.com 3,000 June
Carvana 2,500 May
Coinbase 334 June
Compass 450 May
Ford 3,000 August
Groupon 500 August
HBO 70 August
Mr. Cooper 450 June
Netflix 150 May
Peloton 2,800 February
Redfin 470 May
Rivian 124 August
Robinhood 79 August
Shopify 1,000 July
Tesla 200 July
Walmart 200 July
Wayfair 96 August
Xiaomi 900 August

The Hill

Jobless claims rise again to highest level since November

New applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly in the first month of August to the highest level since November, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Jobless claims totaled 262,000 in the week ending Aug. 6, up 14,000 from the previous week’s revised total. Claims continue to hover around pre-pandemic...
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
nationalinterest.org

Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023

A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
FOXBusiness

97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows

The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
Stock News

Economic Cycle Outlook for Possible Bottoming Time for U.S. Stocks

As U.S. stocks have fallen one after another since mid-August, investors have also become concerned about how to characterize the rally in U.S. stocks since mid-June as a bear market rally or a reversal of a historic bottom. This time, we take a historical perspective and use the U.S. economic cycle to speculate on the timing of a possible bottom in U.S. stocks.
The Associated Press

Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. Still, inflation is near a four-decade high and is punishing consumers and businesses. And the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame inflation...
FOXBusiness

Walmart is a top US inflation gauge

As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
