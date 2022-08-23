Layoff Tracker 2022

The recession, which is here or is coming, has caused the start of large numbers of layoffs. Some economists believe unemployment will go much higher. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers expects the jobless rate to go from the current 3.5% to at least 5.0% as the economy cools from a period of rampant inflation.



Many of the companies with large layoffs are in the tech industry. There are some notable exceptions. Ford just announced 3,000 cuts. Ford said the reason was efficiency. As car sales are about to drop, the decision is convenient.



Some of the layoffs are notable for either their size or the percentage of the company's total workforce. Admittedly, the list is not complete.



24/7 Wall St. has developed this layoff tracker to keep track of many of these.

Company Laid Off Month Better.com 3,000 June Carvana 2,500 May Coinbase 334 June Compass 450 May Ford 3,000 August Groupon 500 August HBO 70 August Mr. Cooper 450 June Netflix 150 May Peloton 2,800 February Redfin 470 May Rivian 124 August Robinhood 79 August Shopify 1,000 July Tesla 200 July Walmart 200 July Wayfair 96 August Xiaomi 900 August

