Daywatch: Chicago’s online grocery market cools

Parents and students say goodbye at Locke Elementary in the Montclare neighborhood, Aug. 22, 2022, as Chicago Public Schools returns to the classroom. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Michelle Adeniyi started getting groceries delivered around the start of the pandemic, when shopping in person became a hassle. But food prices have risen precipitously since the start of the year, and like many Chicagoans, the 27-year-old South Loop resident has adjusted her grocery shopping routine.

Adeniyi, a program analyst working in global health, used to shop more often at Whole Foods, but has been limiting her visits as prices rise. These days, she usually does her shopping at Trader Joe’s or Mariano’s.

When the weather warmed up this spring, she cut herself off from grocery delivery.

“I’ve started driving instead of getting them delivered, so that’s helped as well,” Adeniyi said.

The online grocery market, which boomed in the early days of the pandemic, is cooling off as shoppers return to pre-pandemic routines and rising food costs prompt many people to reexamine their spending.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Talia Soglin .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Afternoon briefing | Compare gas prices | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Chicago Public Schools students returned to classrooms Monday after a shorter-than-usual summer . The start date is one of the earliest in modern memory as the nation’s third-largest school district embarks on a “recovery year” following several COVID-19 disruptions.

“Even though we still have some challenges — COVID is still with us, it’s a tight labor market,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said at a news conference at Excel Academy of South Shore, “when you go to our schools, you can feel just a difference, you can feel a sense of excitement, a sense of hope.”

A mother whose young daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by R. Kelly on videotape in the 1990s testified Monday that Kelly threatened them and sent them out of town after the allegations of abuse first surfaced more than 20 years ago.

The woman, who is using the pseudonym “Susan,” echoed some of the explosive claims her daughter “Jane” made in court last week, a watershed moment in the R. Kelly saga after years of denying any sexual misconduct by the R&B superstar.

Nineteen Illinois counties, including five of six in the Chicago area, are suing some of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains, alleging the companies contributed to the overdose crisis by failing to monitor and restrict improper prescriptions.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Cook County, adds to the growing pile of opioid litigation being pursued by state and local governments against drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

When the Chicago Sky take the court for Game 3 of their first-round series against the New York Liberty, the reigning champions will be backed by the most dramatic pendulum swing of the WNBA postseason . The Sky underwent a transformation in the two days between a dismal Game 1 implosion and their dominant beatdown in Game 2 , demolishing any concerns from their panicked playoff opener with a 38-point blowout Saturday.

The stakes are identical Tuesday as the Sky face the Liberty in Brooklyn (8 p.m., ESPN). But even on the road, the Sky’s confidence has returned with a vengeance as they aim to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Wisconsin’s 80-mile-long Door Peninsula, nicknamed the “Cape Cod of the Midwest,” has a deep-rooted maritime history shaped by over 300 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.

Lake whitefish, members of the trout and salmon family Salmonidae, live in the Great Lakes at depths between 100 and 300 feet. They often move in schools to shallower water to feed, making them an easy target for local fishers.