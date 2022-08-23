ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HO74H_0hRnED0b00

Qiana Davis, a Detroit resident, said it's a struggle to keep lights and gas on at her Virginia Park home. | Ken Coleman

For Qiana Davis, it’s a struggle to keep lights and gas on at her Virginia Park home in Detroit.

“The [DTE] rates are untenable for anybody,” she said on Monday. “I don’t care how much you’re making. It’s just not feasible for anybody. Most people are living check to check.”

Davis told her story during a rally as the Defend Black Voters Coalition continued its effort to derail leading utility DTE’s 9% rate increase proposal ahead of a Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) meeting held at Wayne County Community College District in downtown Detroit.

MPSC also is considering a request for lConsumers Energy to secure a rate increase of 7%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32J0lS_0hRnED0b00

Edith Lee-Payne of Detroit attended the public hearing and gave the MPSC credit for holding it but wasn’t confident that the body would reject the DTE rate case. “I give them that but the proof is in what happens after that,” she said. | Ken Coleman

About 250 residents from Ortonville, Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit attended the nearly three-hour public hearing.

Participants included U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit); state Reps. Laurie Pohulski (D-Livonia) and Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor); as well as Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch (D-Detroit). Detroit City Council members Angela Calloway and Gabriela Santiago-Romero also attended. So did Carlton Clyburn and Kendrich Bates, both Highland Park City Council members.

“DTE should be held accountable for their high rates and poor service,” said Santiago-Romero. “Raising the rates to 9% is unacceptable.”

Most of those who testified were against the rate increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270ygo_0hRnED0b00

Defend Black Voters Coalition on Monday continued its effort to derail DTE’s 8% rate increase proposal ahead of a Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) meeting held at Wayne County Community College District in downtown Detroit. | Ken Coleman

Requests for comment were not returned by Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.

The coalition rallied at the MPSC meeting in July in Detroit and called for a public hearing. Member organizations of the coalition include Mothering Justice Action Fund, MOSES (Metropolitan Organizing Strategy Enabling Strength) Action, Emergent Justice, Michigan People’s Campaign, Michigan Liberation and Community Change Action.

MPSC Chair Dan Scripps, a Whitmer administration appointee and Democratic former state House member, told reporters after the hearing that the body must act on the case before Nov. 21, which would mark the 10-month statutory starting point on reacting to rate cases. The Northport resident acknowledged that the public hearing was scheduled because of the Defend Black Voter Coalition’s advocacy.

“We’re to give the public more avenues to have dialogue,” said Scripps after the public hearing.

Edith Lee-Payne of Detroit attended the public hearing and gave the MPSC credit for holding it, but she wasn’t confident that the body would reject the DTE rate hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490FYk_0hRnED0b00

“DTE should be held accountable for their high rates and poor service,” said Detroit City Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero. “Raising the rates to 9% is unacceptable.” | Ken Coleman

“I give them that but the proof is in what happens after that,” she said.

Meanwhile, We the People Michigan along with Soulardarity and the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition, all social justice nonprofit organizations, released a research and policy brief titled, “Utility Redlining: Inequitable Electric Distribution in the DTE Service Area.” It highlights “how DTE employs racial discrimination in the supply and distribution of energy” in communities of color.

“Like so many profit-driven corporations that exploit vulnerable communities, DTE’s business strategy has led them to discriminate against communities of color in their electric distribution, modernization, and prioritization,” said Alex Hill, We the People MI research director. “We see DTE for what it is: a corporate profit machine that continuously damages and blocks progress for our communities. [We] can make different choices about our energy system. We can power our future with locally made energy from the wind and sun, while creating good jobs and healthy neighborhoods for all of our families, especially in the Black and Brown communities DTE has exploited so viciously.”

The post SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outliermedia.org

Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance

A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now

Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Ortonville, MI
City
Northport, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Michigan Advance

Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact

Some Michigan residents and officials are encouraged about an effort that is expected to coordinate train service connecting the southeastern and northern regions of the state. A northern Michigan rail development plan would include cities such as Ann Arbor, Cadillac, Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, Traverse City, Petoskey and a potential route to Detroit. The effort, which […] The post Proposed rail line linking SE and northern Mich. touted for convenience, positive climate impact appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower

A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
DEARBORN, MI
1470 WFNT

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Tlaib at hearing on federal environmental protections: ‘The system is broken’

Richard Shobe lives near a Stellantis assembly plant on Detroit’s lower east side that he said continually gives off foul odor. “The psychological impact of not knowing what you are being exposed to, and to have others telling you that you are safe, but you have neighbors who are getting sick is really tough and […] The post Tlaib at hearing on federal environmental protections: ‘The system is broken’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Coleman
Person
Yousef Rabhi
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville

The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
ROSEVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Detroit#Detroit City Council#Dte
hourdetroit.com

5 Detroit Eats That Aren’t a Coney Dog or Pizza

We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 26 and beyond

• The Sweetest Love Affair starring Ne-Yo and Trey Songz: Oct. 14, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $74+. • Lil Nas X: Sept. 6-7, previously to be held at The Fillmore, moved to Fox Theatre, Detroit, $49.95+, additional tickets on sale. • Boney James: Dec. 8, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit,...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
deadlinedetroit.com

Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project

Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit land bank extends deadline for Ray House proposals

The Detroit Land Bank Authority has extended the deadline for proposals to remake the home of a civil rights activist whose house was nearly demolished. The home of Sarah Elizabeth Ray, who was also known as Elizabeth "Lizz" Haskell, was last year named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's "Most Endangered" list for historical sites. Ray sued the Boblo Excursion Co. after, in 1945, she was denied a seat on the segregated Boblo boat. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court and was credited with paving the way for the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which ended racial segregation in public schools.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy