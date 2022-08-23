ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dominic Raab: Barristers are holding justice to ransom with industrial action

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15J0bj_0hRnDcqR00

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused barristers of “holding justice to ransom” after it emerged he was on holiday when they voted in favour of an all-out strike.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) in England and Wales were balloted on whether to escalate ongoing industrial action to an indefinite, uninterrupted strike.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Government was doing “absolutely nothing” to resolve disputes, with Mr Raab later criticising the CBA for its industrial action.

Mr Raab he wrote in the Daily Mail: “As Justice Secretary, I hear time and again that all victims truly want is the justice they deserve. My message to the CBA is simple.

“We are increasing your pay. Now your actions are only harming victims, increasing the court backlog, and hampering our efforts to make our streets safer.

“The criminal justice system deserves better.”

But the Victims’ Commissioner for London, Claire Waxman, blamed Mr Raab’s “inaction” as she warned justice will “grind to a complete standstill” and thousands of victims would be affected by the strike.

She said on Twitter: “The only ones responsible for holding ‘justice to ransom’ are those who have failed to fund a functioning justice system. Yes, it is bringing ‘heartbreak to victims’ but this falls on Dominic Raab and the Government, not the Criminal Bar Association. Time for honesty and action.”

In another post she bemoaned that Mr Raab had “refused to meet with the CBA and stop this escalating justice crisis. His inaction is causing serious harm to all victims of crime in this country”.

Mr Raab is on leave with his family in Surrey until Thursday and has not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but junior ministers have met the group regularly.

The former foreign secretary came under fire in August last year for being on holiday in Crete during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

While the open-ended strike officially begins on September 5, Friday will be the last working day for barristers because alternating weeks of action are continuing in the interim and resume from August 30.

Labour MP John Healey said a breakdown of trust between the legal profession and the Government has been “brewing over a decade”, telling LBC on Tuesday: “This is a Government that has closed half the courts in England and Wales, the backlog of cases has gone up, the legal aid has been cut.

“None of these barristers go into public legal aid work to be fat cat lawyers and they need a fair settlement. Victims are being let down and justice is not being served.”

Government minister Chloe Smith urged barristers to “come back to work” as she denied cuts to legal aid had gone too far.

She told the radio station: “I would very much prefer to see the barristers at work so that victims can get their justice as quickly as possible.

“The idea of an open-ended strike does worry me because I think that’s not going to help victims get their justice any quicker. It’s only going to hinder it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xa3QS_0hRnDcqR00

Mr Starmer, the former director of public prosecutions, told reporters in Walthamstow, east London, on Monday: “I want to see the Government step in and actually help resolve these issues; instead of that we’ve got a Government doing absolutely nothing.”

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM's wife

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court on Saturday condemned as a smear attempt the leaking of an alleged guilty verdict against the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak days after he was imprisoned for graft linked to the looted 1MDB state fund. The High Court is due to deliver its verdict Thursday in Rosmah Mansor’s graft trial over a 1.25-billion-ringgit ($279-million) solar energy project. Najib began a 12-year prison term Tuesday after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving 1MDB. The Malaysia Today website, run by a Malaysian blogger now based in England, posted a 71-page document it described as containing a guilty judgment against Rosmah. The report late Friday alleged the verdict was written by unknown people and not by the High Court judge handling Rosmah’s case. The Chief Registrar office of the Federal Court, Malaysia’s top court, condemned the website’s action as “a deliberate act” to smear the court’s reputation. It said it has lodged a complaint with police and vowed the court would not be cowed by attempts to threaten the administration of justice.
ASIA
The Independent

Tributes to Labour politician Giles Radice amid reports of death at 85

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to former Labour politician Giles Radice amid reports he has died aged 85.The party leader praised the former MP and peer as a “wise and kind man” and “unrivalled social democratic thinker”.In a message posted on Twitter, Sir Keir said: “Giles Radice represented Labour in Parliament for five decades.“He was an unrivalled social democratic thinker and his work was a vital part of Labour’s path to 1997.“He was also a wise and kind man whom I had the pleasure of spending time with. My thoughts are with his family.”Giles Radice represented Labour in parliament...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder

A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Chloe Smith
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

Russia is in a “very fragile position” as it braces for a major Ukrainian counterattack, the UK has said as Vladimir Putin’s war hit the six-month mark. British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who was briefed by intelligence chiefs on Wednesday morning, said Russia’s advance “is grinding” in parts of Ukraine. Speaking as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day, Mr Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Russia’s advance can be measured in metres per week, not miles. It is grinding in small parts of the country in an attempt to advance – completely opposite of the three-days special operation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel ‘to be axed from cabinet if Liz Truss becomes prime minister’

Liz Truss will wield the axe if she becomes prime minister and cull a number of big Tory names from the cabinet – including home secretary Priti Patel, it has been reported. The Tory leadership favourite will also banish Dominic Raab, the current deputy prime minister, along with health secretary Steve Barclay, George Eustice, the environment secretary, and Mark Spencer, the leader of the House of Commons, according to The Telegraph.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has been competing with Ms Truss in a bad-tempered rivalry to replace Boris Johnson, will also not be invited into her new cabinet, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Suicide or Kremlin hit? Friends of Putin critic Dan Rapaport raise fears over mystery death

Friends of a prominent Vladimir Putin critic who fell to his death from a luxury Washington DC apartment building have raised fears he may have been the victim of a Kremlin-ordered assassination. Dan Rapoport, 52, was found dead in the evening of 14 August by police after they were notified that a jumper had fallen from the 2400 M Apartment building in Georgetown.The Latvian-American, who made a fortune working in Russia before leaving the country after falling out of favour with Mr Putin in 2012, had a cracked mobile phone, eye glasses, a Florida driver’s licence and $2620 (£2,200) in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss failed to meet any water bosses over sewage dumping in two years in environment post

Liz Truss failed to hold any meetings with water bosses over the dumping of raw sewage in two years as environment secretary, despite the practice having been ruled illegal.The likely next prime minister is facing fresh questions about her responsibility for the sewage scandal after records revealed her only talks were to discuss a bug linked to severe stomach upsets.Yet, two years before Ms Truss took over the environment post in 2014, the UK was found guilty of breaching EU laws over sewage in waterways and given five years to clean up its act.Labour called the lack of meetings...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Barristers#Uk#Justice#Cba#The Daily Mail
The Independent

More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000

Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.About 40 people were brought to Dungeness in Kent before they were taken by coach to a Home Office processing facility.The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism

A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with  terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said.Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What the papers say – August 27

The newspapers are dominated by the 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.The Independent covers the news by saying Britain is facing a “dark winter ahead”.Indepdendent Digital: Britain's faces up to a dark winter ahead #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C95fp9mYfI— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 26, 2022FT Weekend adds the leap will send millions into poverty.Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 27 August https://t.co/cY33MRAejp pic.twitter.com/I2N39CgGon— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 26, 2022“Energy bills hit £3,500 with worst yet to come,” says The Times.Times:...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Amateur gardeners to be banned from using peat-based compost

The sale of peat for use on private gardens and allotments will be banned in England from 2024, the Government has announced, in a bid to protect the UK’s already severely degraded moorlands.Environmental campaigners have long called for stricter laws to restore peatlands, which are the UK’s largest carbon sink.As well as carbon capture and storage, peatlands provide habitat to some of the UK’s most threatened wildlife, and also filter water and prevent flooding downstream.But a combination of draining them for agricultural use, burning to create the right habitat for game birds and harvesting for compost, means just 13% are...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy