Alia Bhatt responds to criticism surrounding nepotism: ‘How can I control where I am born?’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has spoken out against the negativity that is often targeted towards her amid the debate about nepotism.

The 29-year-old actor – who is the daughter of renowned Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt – has been at the centre of a number of debate surrounding nepotism in the Indian film industry.

In a new interview with Mid Day, the Darlings star revealed that she deals with negativity by delivering blockbuster films.

“There are two ways of dealing with this,” Bhatt said. “One is controlled and I can prove my worth my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad.”

“[But then again, of course, I [do feel] bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, [go] home and do my work.

“I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi,” she added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film where Bhatt plays the titular role of Gangubai, who is duped and sold. The storyline of the film shows Gangu’s journey as she takes control of the world she was once a pawn in, utilising her underworld connections to rule it.

The film grossed over $26m (£22.1m), becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022.

Bhatt also said that she “cannot keep defending myself verbally” and asked people to not watch her films if they don’t like her.

“I can’t help it,” she said. “Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. How can I control where I am born? How can I control what my parents were doing? You want me to feel embarrassed for the hard work my father did?

“It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got.”

The Brahmastra star, who married Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor this year, is expecting her first baby. She has previously said that if her child would want to pursue acting in the future, she would tell them that they need to work hard for it.