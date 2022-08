Wayne School Building now Part of History ANNE TRAUTNER JOURNALIST For the first time since it was built in 1964, the elementary school building located at 576 Mohawk Road in the Town of Wayne will not open for classes this school year. The Kewaskum School District sold the i4Learning property through a bidding process to Preferred Electric for $311,000 earlier this year. The Kewaskum.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO