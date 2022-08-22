Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
WDBJ7.com
Covington City Manager stepping down
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/City of Covington Release) - Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis has resigned, effective August 31, according to Vice Mayor David Crosier. Onaitis’s resignation, which cited a desire to return to her native Richmond, was accepted Tuesday evening during a meeting of Covington City Council. “I tender my...
chathamstartribune.com
Clown show, evil, lies — accusations fly over DSS bylaws
=A Westover man’s monthly complaints against Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram changed direction — and gained a public ally. Jim Scearce set aside his ongoing harangue about the firing of former County Administrator David Smitherman and the now defunct property reassessment to focus on the Department of Social Services Board bylaws.
WSLS
Pulaski County officials approve reduction in personal property taxes
PULASKI,Va. – Some drivers can let out a sigh of relief in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution that will lower personal property taxes. Leaders said the value of personal property taxes increased from 7% to 25% on used cars due to inflation.
smithmountainlake.com
Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years
Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
WDBJ7.com
Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Council discusses masterplan to revitalize College Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders discussed ways of revitalizing College Park, located near the University of Lynchburg campus, during the August 23 city council work session. Over the next two fiscal years, the area’s Parks & Rec and the Department of Water Resources are dedicating hundreds of thousands of...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County working to avoid personal property tax hike
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is discussing plans to ease residents’ personal property taxes this year. Car values have drastically increased due to inflation. To prevent residents from paying more in taxes, the board is pushing to only tax on 80% of market...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
cardinalnews.org
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 15 min ago. Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor January 16, 1931 - August 22, 2022 Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor, 91, born on January 16, 1931, was surrounded by her fa…
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSET
Halifax Co. community dealt with no cable, internet, or phone service for almost a month
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One neighborhood in Halifax County was without its internet, cable, and phone services for over three weeks, but on Thursday evening, Century Link said all services have been restored. This happened to Century Link customers along King Village Trail and Cowford Road. "Been out...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale Now In Danville, Virginia (Interesting Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Danville, Virginia. But when you look at how big it is and the price it doesn’t seem that expensive compared with other homes I have looked at recently. There is a casino being built in Danville, Virginia set to open in 2024, which will probably help drive real estate values there even higher. Although I didn’t notice it in the pictures, there is an elevator in the home that goes to the main upstairs bedroom. From the listing notes, “George Buchanan remodeled this house top to bottom with beautiful cabinetry, new flooring, roof, windows, pool and landscaping. The basement bedroom is used as a dressing room with a full bath. One of the upstairs bedrooms is being used as a reading room. The main level bedroom is now used as an office. There is an elevator in the Primary bedroom. “
WDBJ7.com
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
