ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Covington City Manager stepping down

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/City of Covington Release) - Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis has resigned, effective August 31, according to Vice Mayor David Crosier. Onaitis’s resignation, which cited a desire to return to her native Richmond, was accepted Tuesday evening during a meeting of Covington City Council. “I tender my...
COVINGTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Clown show, evil, lies — accusations fly over DSS bylaws

=A Westover man’s monthly complaints against Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram changed direction — and gained a public ally. Jim Scearce set aside his ongoing harangue about the firing of former County Administrator David Smitherman and the now defunct property reassessment to focus on the Department of Social Services Board bylaws.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Franklin County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Society
smithmountainlake.com

Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years

Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg City Council discusses masterplan to revitalize College Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders discussed ways of revitalizing College Park, located near the University of Lynchburg campus, during the August 23 city council work session. Over the next two fiscal years, the area’s Parks & Rec and the Department of Water Resources are dedicating hundreds of thousands of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Lovell
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County working to avoid personal property tax hike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is discussing plans to ease residents’ personal property taxes this year. Car values have drastically increased due to inflation. To prevent residents from paying more in taxes, the board is pushing to only tax on 80% of market...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Rental#Boone District
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 27

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 15 min ago. Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor January 16, 1931 - August 22, 2022 Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor, 91, born on January 16, 1931, was surrounded by her fa…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale Now In Danville, Virginia (Interesting Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Danville, Virginia. But when you look at how big it is and the price it doesn’t seem that expensive compared with other homes I have looked at recently. There is a casino being built in Danville, Virginia set to open in 2024, which will probably help drive real estate values there even higher. Although I didn’t notice it in the pictures, there is an elevator in the home that goes to the main upstairs bedroom. From the listing notes, “George Buchanan remodeled this house top to bottom with beautiful cabinetry, new flooring, roof, windows, pool and landscaping. The basement bedroom is used as a dressing room with a full bath. One of the upstairs bedrooms is being used as a reading room. The main level bedroom is now used as an office. There is an elevator in the Primary bedroom. “
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy