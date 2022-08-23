ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This new display standard aims to demystify motion blur in gaming monitors

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Look out for the VESA ClearMR logo on monitors and TVs in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnOwA_0hRn6Na800
(Image credit: LG)

Motion blur is a complex beast; easy to recognise but often much harder to diagnose. For that reason, and perhaps a lack of any proper standardisation so far, VESA has released a new motion blur compliance specification called ClearMR.

This new standard and logo will begin appearing on gaming monitors, TVs, and other displays in the near future, and will signify whether a screen has been put through its paces for ClearMR certification and how it performed—measured by a new metric called Clear Motion Ratio (CMR).

CMR is a rating of a display's blue performance based on a ratio of clear pixels versus blurry pixels as a percentage. For example, a display with a CMR range between 6,500 and 7,500 means it delivered 65–75 times more clear pixels than blurry pixels.

For VESA's standard, CMR replaces the more commonly featured Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) metric, which along with other metrics "do not accurately reflect the true nature of blur."

The CMR performance of a screen decides its ClearMR tier: ClearMR tiers go up by increments of 1000, from ClearMR 3000 to ClearMR 9000.

These numbers don't mean very much without a point of reference. However, VESA says each tier offers a "visually distinguishable change in clarity, with higher CMR numbers indicating higher image quality and less blur."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tp3Ir_0hRn6Na800
(Image credit: VESA)

Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuFbY_0hRn6Na800

Best gaming monitor (opens in new tab): Pixel-perfect panels for your PC

Best high refresh rate monitor (opens in new tab): Screaming quick screens

Best 4K monitor for gaming (opens in new tab): When only high-res will do

Best 4K TV for gaming (opens in new tab): Big-screen 4K PC gaming

LG has already certified the LG UltraGear 48GQ900, 32GQ850 and 27GP850 gaming monitors, while Samsung has put its latest OLED display through its paces for certification.

The idea being that rather than some loosely defined specification posted on the specs sheet for a monitor, this standard will better serve customers. It's similar then to another standard from VESA, DisplayHDR, which aims to deliver a more thoroughly tested brightness rating and certification for high dynamic range monitors. I'd say it has helped simplify HDR standards for gaming monitors, as prior to DisplayHDR it really was a mess of manufacturer-specific ratings. Though the DisplayHDR 400 standard does perhaps get bandied around as true HDR a bit too often, when it's often nothing more spectacular than your modern SDR display.

Hopefully ClearMR will be just as handy anyways—anything to make buying a gaming monitor less of a hassle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsDEu_0hRn6Na800

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Customer receives Samsung's blessing to smash their SSD with a hammer

If in doubt about data security during an RMA, you might be allowed to take a drill to your memory chips. In order to be sure that a customer's data would be secured during a returns process for an SSD, Samsung is said to have recommended the customer take aggressive action and destroy the SSD before sending it back.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Why gaming laptops are perfect for college students

When you think of gaming laptops, you probably don’t associate them with getting your studies done. But it turns out the same high-octane hardware that gives you an amazing framerate in your favorite shooter is also perfectly suited to powering software for STEM and creative courses. The dedicated GPUs...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Brace yourself, we're about to enter the era of peak gaming monitor

It's a good job the next generation of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards are purporting to be capable of such extreme gaming frame rates, because BenQ has just announced its own 48-inch 4K Mobiuz OLED around Gamescom (opens in new tab), and it looks like the next generation of gaming monitors is going to demand some powerful hardware.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Blur#Motion Ratio#Motion Picture#Video Game#Vesa#Cmr#Pixels Versus Blurry
PC Gamer

Valve confirms there will be next-gen Steam Decks 'more open and more capable than the first version'

Calling the Deck 'a multi-generational product line' is explicit confirmation of a Steam Deck 2.0. Valve is going to do something with the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) that it hasn't done with any of the previous pieces of hardware it's created: follow it up. Celebrating the launch of the handheld PC in the Asian territories Valve has created an ebook (opens in new tab) ostensibly to introduce itself to the new audience.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Logitech G735 gaming headset

The Logitech G735 gaming headset is just outside of what I'm going to call the 'goldilocks zone' for peripherals: It's not the absolute best thing you can get for $230, but it offers enough to make it a pretty tempting purchase. In fact, the G735 seems to be the more impressive addition to the "ethereal" Aurora collection (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Instagram
PC Gamer

There may never be another Crysis moment for PC gaming

You must forgive PC gamers for banging on about Crysis all the time—it feels like an age since a game came along like it that was so impossible to run on existing PC hardware that graphics cards actually had to be redesigned to cater for it. But we have had a few close run-ins with impossibly demanding games these past few years, and that's got me wondering which will be the next game to grind our PCs to a halt with their obnoxiously demanding system requirements?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022

A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises. PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rumours of Amazon bid for EA shot down as the publisher's stock goes on a rollercoaster ride

An unconfirmed report spread like wildfire before being nixed by CNBC: or has it been?. Update: USA Today has now added an update to the original story stating that the version which ran earlier today was a violation of the outlet's editorial standards (opens in new tab). The most recent version of the article makes no mention of GLHF and states plainly that "Amazon is not expected to make a bid for EA".
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

DICE clearly isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042

When a developer starts saying stuff like "we hear your feedback," it's hard not to imagine that a clock has started ticking. Any online game is in danger of Antheming out of existence these days, or at least being deprioritized if it underperforms. So far, though, DICE hasn't wavered commitment to making Battlefield 2042 popular.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These are the upcoming Warhammer games I'm adding to my wishlist

"When you wish upon a skull/for a game that isn't dull/bodies burning on the pyres/will come to you." Games Workshop earned £25 million from videogames in 2021, so don't expect it to stop licensing out its properties anytime soon. Apparently it's got "12 unreleased games in development and four new licences were signed in the year." Not all of those will come to PC of course, with a handful of mobile games like Total War Battles: Warhammer (being made by NetEase, co-developer of Diablo Immortal) in the works. Still, even if you're only looking at the ones on PC, there are enough that keeping track of them can be a hassle.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy