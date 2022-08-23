(Radio Iowa) – The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting this week to share a plan to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. School officials say the goal is to have 10 anonymous staff members on school grounds who would carry a concealed gun. Superintended David Smith says NONE of the 10 would be teachers, as he wants to keep guns out of classrooms, but having others inside the building who are armed is key to responding to an active shooter. “It comes down to statistics and what the experts are telling us on the best way to limit loss is quick action in addressing a shooter,” Smith says.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO