ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Disney Plus Day trailer reveals why next month could be unmissable for subscribers

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1zl9_0hRn65mJ00

Disney has released a new trailer for Disney Plus Day on September 8 – including the first full look at the live-action Pinocchio. The "It’s Coming" teaser begins with a reveal of Thor: Love and Thunder’s streaming release date , and also includes Tom Hanks’ Geppetto parading around his ‘real boy’ Pinocchio. Watch above.

Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a live-action adaptation of the 1940 Disney classic. Cynthia Erivo stars alongside Hanks at The Blue Fairy, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket.

On top of that, the trailer shows off She-Hulk (with a new episode also dropping on Disney Plus Day), Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, and the return of Lightning McQueen in Cars on the Road. Kachow.

There’s also plenty more not mentioned in the Disney Plus Day trailer coming to the streaming service next month. Chief among them is Obi-Wan Kenobi : A Jedi’s Return, a documentary revolving around Ewan McGregor’s return to his iconic Star Wars role. There’s also The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder , Frozen Sing-Along, new Simpsons short Welcome to the Club, and Remembering – a short form starring Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson. In short, we’re getting a month’s worth of shows and movies on just one incredible day. Keep September 8 free, that’s for sure.

Disney Plus Day also kicks off a celebration of all things Disney as the D23 Expo returns on September 9. Those at the convention will be treated to exciting first looks at upcoming Disney projects, while the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars will also unveil more from their new slate of projects on September 10.

For more from Disney, here are all the new Disney movies you should be looking forward to.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Disney Movies#The Blue Fairy#Jiminy Cricket
GamesRadar

Electrifying side-scroller Teslagrad 2 trailer debuts at Future Games Show

Teslagrad 2, the sequel to beloved puzzle platformer Teslagrad, dropped a trailer and a ton of info during today's Future Games Show Powered by Mana. The sequel, which was originally announced in 2020, will let players step into the snow boots of Lumina, a young Teslamancer who becomes stranded after her airship crash-lands in a dangerous northern land called Wyrmheim. She'll have to embark on a dangerous, platform-y adventure as she makes her way back home to her family, exploring abandoned towers and trying to survive in the wilderness. Of course, you'll be using electromagnetic powers to help you along the way, just like in the original game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy