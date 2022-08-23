Disney Plus Day trailer reveals why next month could be unmissable for subscribers

Disney has released a new trailer for Disney Plus Day on September 8 – including the first full look at the live-action Pinocchio. The "It’s Coming" teaser begins with a reveal of Thor: Love and Thunder’s streaming release date , and also includes Tom Hanks’ Geppetto parading around his ‘real boy’ Pinocchio. Watch above.

Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a live-action adaptation of the 1940 Disney classic. Cynthia Erivo stars alongside Hanks at The Blue Fairy, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket.

On top of that, the trailer shows off She-Hulk (with a new episode also dropping on Disney Plus Day), Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, and the return of Lightning McQueen in Cars on the Road. Kachow.

There’s also plenty more not mentioned in the Disney Plus Day trailer coming to the streaming service next month. Chief among them is Obi-Wan Kenobi : A Jedi’s Return, a documentary revolving around Ewan McGregor’s return to his iconic Star Wars role. There’s also The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder , Frozen Sing-Along, new Simpsons short Welcome to the Club, and Remembering – a short form starring Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson. In short, we’re getting a month’s worth of shows and movies on just one incredible day. Keep September 8 free, that’s for sure.

Disney Plus Day also kicks off a celebration of all things Disney as the D23 Expo returns on September 9. Those at the convention will be treated to exciting first looks at upcoming Disney projects, while the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars will also unveil more from their new slate of projects on September 10.

For more from Disney, here are all the new Disney movies you should be looking forward to.

