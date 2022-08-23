ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

indyschild.com

10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana

Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WHAS 11

3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. EDT in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana is ‘Teaching more than Table Manners’ this Fall

The Etiquette and Leadership Institute of Indiana (ELII), “where we teach more than just table manners” is hosting a variety of events this fall for all ages. It is a leading etiquette and leadership trainer in Indiana, with certified instructors that are uniquely qualified to teach lessons in manners, rules of etiquette, protocol, and leadership skills. They passionately educate their Little Ambassadors (ages 5 – 7), Young Diplomats (ages 8 – 13), and Future Professionals (ages 14 – 18) to appropriately interact not only with family, friends, teachers, and teammates, but address unique social situations and challenges that are age-appropriate.
INDIANA STATE
in.gov

Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
munciejournal.com

$2 Can Get You Further In the Village on August 27th

MUNCIE, IN—The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns on Saturday August 27th, from 4p – 8p on a closed University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets. This event is hosted by the Riverside/Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), and the Muncie Action Plan and is made possible by the support of Ball State University, Tribune Showprint and Muncie Map Co.
MUNCIE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

