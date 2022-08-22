ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau Metro Ride Director to Retire

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After 40 years of service to the City of Wausau, Greg Seubert has announced he’ll be retiring in early 2023. While the ink has barely dried on his retirement notice the city is wasting no time organizing a search for his replacement. On Tuesday...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Protesters call for keeping ‘The Clubhouse’ open

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of Community Corner Clubhouse protested outside North Central Health Care Thursday afternoon, calling for the program to stay open. Protestors wanted to spread awareness of the clubhouse’s importance. “We want our voices heard,” Kelly Kaufman, Clubhouse member and protest organizer, said. Kaufman and...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Taylor County Deer Farm Depopulated Due to CWD

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Taylor County deer farm has been depopulated an animal on the property tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. According to the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, a total of 238 animals living on the property were put down, and 61 of those tested positive for the disease.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Milwaukee Tools, UWSP Announce Million Dollar Endowment

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources will benefit from a $1 million endowment from Milwaukee Tools. The two Wisconsin institutions announced the partnership Wednesday at the Schmeeckle Reserve. Milwaukee Tools will provide chainsaws, hand saws, pruners, blowers, and measuring tools. Additionally, students who are going into their summer field experience will get their own personal protective equipment from Milwaukee Tools including hard hats, rechargeable headlamps, banded ear plugs, and protective goggles. All told that package is worth $177.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Marathon County Needs Jail Workers

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Credit Card Fraud Reported at Mall Furniture

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield are warning local furniture stores to be on the lookout for a couple who ripped off Mall Furniture for more than $28,000 this week. Officers say a man and woman bought $15,000 worth of furniture on Tuesday, then hauled it away in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WESTON, WI
