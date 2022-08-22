Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Economic Development Committee Approves Third Ammendment for Riverlife Condos
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee has approved a third amendment to the development agreement for the Riverlife Condos but has made it clear they want tangible action by the dates indicated in this latest version. “I get that we have had some issues with the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Metro Ride Director to Retire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After 40 years of service to the City of Wausau, Greg Seubert has announced he’ll be retiring in early 2023. While the ink has barely dried on his retirement notice the city is wasting no time organizing a search for his replacement. On Tuesday...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Protesters call for keeping ‘The Clubhouse’ open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of Community Corner Clubhouse protested outside North Central Health Care Thursday afternoon, calling for the program to stay open. Protestors wanted to spread awareness of the clubhouse’s importance. “We want our voices heard,” Kelly Kaufman, Clubhouse member and protest organizer, said. Kaufman and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Fire Department to Distribute “Stop the Bleed” Kits Thanks to Grant
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The Merrill Fire Department has been awarded a grant from the North Central Regional Trauma Advisory Council that will be used to distribute emergency response kits to local businesses. The “stop the bleed” kits consist of all the items needed to help stop significant blood...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Taylor County Deer Farm Depopulated Due to CWD
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Taylor County deer farm has been depopulated an animal on the property tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. According to the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, a total of 238 animals living on the property were put down, and 61 of those tested positive for the disease.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Milwaukee Tools, UWSP Announce Million Dollar Endowment
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources will benefit from a $1 million endowment from Milwaukee Tools. The two Wisconsin institutions announced the partnership Wednesday at the Schmeeckle Reserve. Milwaukee Tools will provide chainsaws, hand saws, pruners, blowers, and measuring tools. Additionally, students who are going into their summer field experience will get their own personal protective equipment from Milwaukee Tools including hard hats, rechargeable headlamps, banded ear plugs, and protective goggles. All told that package is worth $177.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Needs Jail Workers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Credit Card Fraud Reported at Mall Furniture
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield are warning local furniture stores to be on the lookout for a couple who ripped off Mall Furniture for more than $28,000 this week. Officers say a man and woman bought $15,000 worth of furniture on Tuesday, then hauled it away in...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Investigators Still Working to ID Body Found in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they are still identifying the human remains found in Rib Mountain on Monday. Investigators say they are working with family members and may need to conduct DNA testing to confirm the identity. That process could take days.
Comments / 0