STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources will benefit from a $1 million endowment from Milwaukee Tools. The two Wisconsin institutions announced the partnership Wednesday at the Schmeeckle Reserve. Milwaukee Tools will provide chainsaws, hand saws, pruners, blowers, and measuring tools. Additionally, students who are going into their summer field experience will get their own personal protective equipment from Milwaukee Tools including hard hats, rechargeable headlamps, banded ear plugs, and protective goggles. All told that package is worth $177.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO