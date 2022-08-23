Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Yikes! Brewdog is charging £7.10 for a pint of Punk IPA at its massive new Waterloo bar
An absolutely colossal new Brewdog bar has just opened its doors in Waterloo. Covering a daunting 26,500 square feet over two floors, this pub-on-steroids can house up to 1,775 thirsty punters at once, and has a claim to the title of London’s biggest drinking den. But unfortunately, its mammoth size hasn’t led to economies of scale: beer fans have been outraged to learn that a pint of Brewdog’s own Punk IPA will set them back £7.10.
Eater
Four Miffed Residents Could Close One of London’s Greatest Neighbourhood Pubs
A pub with deep roots in Islington is under threat of possible closure, because of the views of four local residents. The Compton Arms, which is variously an N1 local; an Arsenal fan’s matchday haven; and a destination for exciting culinary residencies, is having its license reviewed by Islington Council. If the review significantly alters the pub’s ability to operate, then “this famous, historic Pub will no longer be financially viable for us, or any other responsible Operator,” according to landlord Nick Stephens.
cntraveler.com
This Magical Treehouse Hideaway May Be the Coolest Rental in London
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “No time for average,” is the catchy motto for Plum Guide, a home rental site with incredibly high standards—just three percent of homes that apply for listings in each destination featured on the site are granted the Plum Award. And indeed, this far-from-average treehouse rental was so intriguing on the website, we had to see it in person to truly believe it. A treehouse? In Shoreditch? With a swing? And a piano? The Shoreditch Treehouse may be less a home and more a hotspot for hosting secret gigs and lavish parties, but it also makes for an incredible place to stay in London.
Family of London firefighter who killed himself demand apology
Jaden Francois-Esprit, a trainee who died aged 21, had described bullying and racism at his Wembley station
Passengers forced to walk through ‘terrifying’ emergency tunnel under the sea after France-England train breaks down
A train broke down in the undersea tunnel connecting France and England. Eurotunnel passengers were forced to wait in an undersea tunnel for hours after the train connecting the French city of Calais to the British town of Folkestone broke down Tuesday evening. The line ferries passengers along the 50...
Time Out Global
Top 5 reasons to pre-game at Time Out Market Montréal
Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, Time Out Market Montréal is the perfect spot to pre-game before a big night out. But don't just take our word for it. Can’t decide on cocktails or beer? Sushi or Portuguese chicken? To drink or not to drink? No problem: Time Out Market Montréal has it all. With six bars (wine, beer, cocktails, mocktails, soda and a milk bar), and over 100 dishes to choose from, we’ve got you covered.
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los Angeles
If beer and sausages are your idea of a good time, look sharp: Oktoberfest is around the corner. With all the beer Los Angeles has to offer—from craft breweries to Bavarian-style biergartens—you’d be remiss not to celebrate Oktoberfest here in Los Angeles, but we’ve also rounded up larger, rowdier events a little further away in Orange County and San Bernardino if you’d rather make a day trip out of it. Put on your lederhosen, brush up on your oompah dancing and welcome autumn with a bratwurst in one hand and a stein in the other. Prost!
Billionaire closes main road in South Kensington for gardening work
Richard Caring, the billionaire owner of the celebrity hotspot restaurant the Ivy and private members’ club Annabel’s, has won permission to close a main road in South Kensington, central London, in order to have dozens of trees planted in the grounds of his £40m mansion. Caring, who...
Time Out Global
These 122 council estates in London might be demolished
For thousands of London council estate residents, their housing worries may be about to get worse as there are plans for absolutely tonnes of council homes in the capital to be knocked down and redeveloped. Over the years, many of London’s council houses have fallen into disrepair, with problems like...
Time Out Global
Enjoy afternoon tea while cruising around Tokyo in a double-decker London bus
Looking for a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea experience in Tokyo? Throughout September, you can enjoy tea while cruising around Tokyo in a blazing red London bus. The retro double-decker bus belongs to the Routemaster series, which was built in the 1960s. Its second floor has been remodelled into a café with 20 seats, from where you’ll have good views of the city.
Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'
A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
Notting Hill carnival is back – and it’s here to stay, say organisers
The Notting Hill carnival is here to stay because it “means too much to too many people”, its organiser has said before the event’s return after a three-year hiatus. Matthew Phillip, the carnival’s chief executive, said Europe’s largest street festival, which was forced online during the pandemic, was stronger than ever, with 2 million people expected to gather and celebrate in west London this bank holiday weekend.
Time Out Global
You might soon be able to live in an iconic Guinness brewery in Dublin
Guinness has one of the most dedicated fanbases of any alcoholic drink. From the art of the pour to its rich, creamy taste, Guinness fans are – quite rightly, we should add – impressively devoted to their pint. If you’re a Guinness obsessive, well, we’ve got very exciting...
Time Out Global
4 best theme parks and amusement parks in central Tokyo
These four amusement parks are right here in the city, with a whole lot of thrills, rides and attractions for a fun day out. Japan is home to some of the best theme parks in the world, a few of which are close enough to central Tokyo that you can make a day trip out of it. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are popular among Tokyoites as it takes barely an hour to get there from the city centre. Even the amusement parks in neighbouring prefectures like Fuji-Q Highland are easy to get to, with multiple public transport options on offer.
Time Out Global
Where to find the most iconic restaurants in Chicago
Timeless and revered, these iconic spots haven't skipped a beat over the years. Chicago’s incredible wealth of restaurants make the city a world-class dining destination—and although buzzy newcomers get much of the attention, it’s the longstanding spots that keep the city fueled and running. Some of them are among the best restaurants in Chicago, while others are hot dog experts. They’ve all been around for decades (or more than a century in a few cases) and are classic time capsules that belong on the dining bucket list of locals and tourists alike. Several of Chicago’s most famous dishes are represented, like Italian beef and Polish sausages. There’s even a James Beard-recognized seafood shack that smokes its own fish on site, as well as a prohibition-era cocktail lounge once frequented by Al Capone. So start mapping out a route, because this guide to the most iconic restaurants in Chicago will take you everywhere from Norwood Park to South Deering.
BBC
Is this Glasgow street one of the world's coolest?
A Glasgow street has been ranked the third coolest in the world, according to Time Out magazine. The stretch of Great Western Road between St George's Cross and the Botanic Gardens came third in a 33-strong list in the travel and entertainment publication. Montreal's Rue Wellington claimed the top spot,...
Time Out Global
The best corn mazes in Los Angeles
There’s no better way to greet fall than by dodging husks and getting lost in one of these fun corn mazes in Los Angeles. The month of October is full of activities for people of all ages. Kids can enjoy the splendor of enough free Halloween candy to last them the remainder of the year, while those without a curfew can partake in the countless haunted houses and happenings that will scare them well until the following Halloween.
Time Out Global
This 100-year-old machiya in Kyoto is now a boutique hotel, café and shop
Walk around Kyoto and you’ll be amazed by the city’s well-preserved historical architecture including the many Kyo-machiya or traditional townhouses dotted all over the city. To breathe new life into these old residences, many machiya have been restored and renovated into boutique hotels, guest houses, restaurants and stores. One such project is this historical machiya in Higashiyama, which now houses retail store POJ Studio, café Kissa Kishin and accommodation by Maana Homes.
Time Out Global
The South Bank is getting a huge new skyscraper
London’s celebrity-status skyline has been looking pretty good since its glow-up when the Shard was erected in 2009. It’s difficult to imagine the iconic view looking any different. Well, Sadiq has given the thumbs up to a new project, and if it goes ahead, a new 25-storey cloud-buster...
Time Out Global
Fukuyama Castle is getting a teamLab nighttime exhibition this winter
Fukuyama Castle in Hiroshima prefecture is wrapping up a two-year renovation project that’s set to end on August 27, but the monumental site is about to see an even bigger transformation at the end of the year. Construction for this historical stronghold began in 1619 by order of the Tokugawa shogun and was completed in 1622, meaning the castle is commemorating its 400th anniversary this year. And teamLab will be there to help celebrate.
