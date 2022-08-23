Timeless and revered, these iconic spots haven't skipped a beat over the years. Chicago’s incredible wealth of restaurants make the city a world-class dining destination—and although buzzy newcomers get much of the attention, it’s the longstanding spots that keep the city fueled and running. Some of them are among the best restaurants in Chicago, while others are hot dog experts. They’ve all been around for decades (or more than a century in a few cases) and are classic time capsules that belong on the dining bucket list of locals and tourists alike. Several of Chicago’s most famous dishes are represented, like Italian beef and Polish sausages. There’s even a James Beard-recognized seafood shack that smokes its own fish on site, as well as a prohibition-era cocktail lounge once frequented by Al Capone. So start mapping out a route, because this guide to the most iconic restaurants in Chicago will take you everywhere from Norwood Park to South Deering.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO