Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's, hitting new ATH. The BabyDoge army keeps growing every day as the holder count of the 232nd-ranked token has reached a new all-time high. According to a tweet by @babydogeburn_, the total number of BabyDoge holders exceeded 1,608,600. Reaching this milestone made BabyDoge surpass another popular meme token, Shiba Inu, whose holder count has recently hit 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker. Meanwhile, a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge were removed from the circulating supply yesterday. So far, slightly over 47% (or 198,559,701,264,492,704 coins) of the total BabyDoge supply has been sent to dead-end wallets.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO