u.today

Here's Why XRP, SHIB, DOGE, ADA and Other Cryptocurrencies Just Crashed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions

MARKETS
Cardano
u.today

BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's, hitting new ATH. The BabyDoge army keeps growing every day as the holder count of the 232nd-ranked token has reached a new all-time high. According to a tweet by @babydogeburn_, the total number of BabyDoge holders exceeded 1,608,600. Reaching this milestone made BabyDoge surpass another popular meme token, Shiba Inu, whose holder count has recently hit 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker. Meanwhile, a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge were removed from the circulating supply yesterday. So far, slightly over 47% (or 198,559,701,264,492,704 coins) of the total BabyDoge supply has been sent to dead-end wallets.
CURRENCIES
u.today

BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Investors Are Trying to "Get Their Money Back," Here Are Results

MARKETS
u.today

52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk

PETS
u.today

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 26

CURRENCIES
u.today

Cardano Carries Less Risks Than Ethereum or BNB, Here's Why

MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Regains $1,700 as Merge Draws Nearer

MARKETS
u.today

Three Reasons That Might Contribute to ETH Recent Price Drop: Details

MARKETS
Bitcoin
Currencies
Economy
Crypto
Japan
Markets
Ethereum
Commodities & Future
u.today

Klaytn's DeFi KLEX Goes Live in Mainnet: Date Announced

Klaytn ecosystem enthusiasts are invited to inject liquidity into all newly-launched pools to take part in KLEX's incentive program. Holders of Klaytn-based coins, large stablecoins and mainstream altcoins can take part in unique initiatives. KLEX protocol goes live, introduces incentivized liquidity pools to Klaytn's users. According to the official announcement...
MARKETS
u.today

Cross Staking Platform Now Audited by Ethereum (ETH) Veteran OpenZeppelin

GAMBLING
u.today

Cardano Gets "Even Closer" to Vasil Upgrade, Input Output Says

Cardano developer Input Output has “made good progress” on the Vasil upgrade, according to a Thursday announcement. As of today, more than 40% of stake pool operators (SPOs) are running version 1.35.3 of the node. This means that Cardano is already halfway through the much-awaited upgrade. Input Output has repeatedly stated that it is aiming for the 75% threshold.
COMPUTERS
u.today

ETH Merge: Binance to Suspend ETH Operations to Maybe Give Users Forked Token

MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26

STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum Has 3 Reasons to Bounce and Take 25% Back: Crypto Market Review, August 24

STOCKS
u.today

Solana, Polkadot Now Listed on World's Oldest Active Crypto Exchange, Bitstamp

COMMODITIES & FUTURE

