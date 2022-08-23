Read full article on original website
u.today
Here's Why XRP, SHIB, DOGE, ADA and Other Cryptocurrencies Just Crashed
Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing
As reported by the largest independent Cardano explorer, Cexplorer, 33% of the nodes of blockchain's stake pools are updated and ready for Vasil hard fork. Sixty-seven percent of the nodes remain unrenewed or in pre-Vasil condition. The end point is predicted to take place around epoch number 375. Another Cardano...
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's, hitting new ATH. The BabyDoge army keeps growing every day as the holder count of the 232nd-ranked token has reached a new all-time high. According to a tweet by @babydogeburn_, the total number of BabyDoge holders exceeded 1,608,600. Reaching this milestone made BabyDoge surpass another popular meme token, Shiba Inu, whose holder count has recently hit 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker. Meanwhile, a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge were removed from the circulating supply yesterday. So far, slightly over 47% (or 198,559,701,264,492,704 coins) of the total BabyDoge supply has been sent to dead-end wallets.
BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH
Bitcoin Investors Are Trying to "Get Their Money Back," Here Are Results
52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 26
Cardano Carries Less Risks Than Ethereum or BNB, Here's Why
Ethereum Regains $1,700 as Merge Draws Nearer
Three Reasons That Might Contribute to ETH Recent Price Drop: Details
Klaytn's DeFi KLEX Goes Live in Mainnet: Date Announced
Klaytn ecosystem enthusiasts are invited to inject liquidity into all newly-launched pools to take part in KLEX's incentive program. Holders of Klaytn-based coins, large stablecoins and mainstream altcoins can take part in unique initiatives. KLEX protocol goes live, introduces incentivized liquidity pools to Klaytn's users. According to the official announcement...
Cardano Aiming for Bounce from Fundamental 200-Week Support Level: Crypto Market Review, August 25
Cross Staking Platform Now Audited by Ethereum (ETH) Veteran OpenZeppelin
Cardano Gets "Even Closer" to Vasil Upgrade, Input Output Says
Cardano developer Input Output has “made good progress” on the Vasil upgrade, according to a Thursday announcement. As of today, more than 40% of stake pool operators (SPOs) are running version 1.35.3 of the node. This means that Cardano is already halfway through the much-awaited upgrade. Input Output has repeatedly stated that it is aiming for the 75% threshold.
ETH Merge: Binance to Suspend ETH Operations to Maybe Give Users Forked Token
Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26
Ethereum Has 3 Reasons to Bounce and Take 25% Back: Crypto Market Review, August 24
Solana, Polkadot Now Listed on World's Oldest Active Crypto Exchange, Bitstamp
