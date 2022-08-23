ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MassLive.com

Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon

The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

College students, officials react to possible decision on student loan forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a big decision on student loan forgiveness this week before monthly loan payments are set resume at the end of the month. The possible decision has many people talking and wondering if he will cancel more than $10,000 per borrower, in addition to extending the pause that has been in place since early on in the pandemic.
WBEC AM

How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?

Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts

Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
LENOX, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA

