SEC Delays VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Decision Another 45 Days

The U.S financial regulator has again delayed the decision on VanEck's latest spot Bitcoin ETF application by 45 days. VanEck, the New York-based asset management firm, is once again forced to wait for the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to rule on its latest Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application.
FTX CEO Calls Alameda VC Merger Report a 'Big Misrepresentation'

Sam Bankman Fried asserts that FTX and Alameda's venture investing divisions remain separate. Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman Fried is disputing reports that two of his companies — FTX and Alameda Research — are merging their venture capital investing operations. The news, reported by Bloomberg, came a day after...
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears

The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
