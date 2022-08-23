Read full article on original website
SEC Delays VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Decision Another 45 Days
The U.S financial regulator has again delayed the decision on VanEck's latest spot Bitcoin ETF application by 45 days. VanEck, the New York-based asset management firm, is once again forced to wait for the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to rule on its latest Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application.
Australia’s Financial Watchdog Joins Government in Eyeing Fresh Crypto Regulations
As Australian regulators take a closer look at reigning in cryptocurrencies, federal agencies continue to warn of their risks. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chair Joseph Longo has made his thoughts on crypto investments clear: It’s “not my job to be a crypto cheerleader.”. During a...
Republican Representative Boebert Failed to Disclose Eight Crypto Trades in 2021
New reports indicate that U.S. Representative Lauren Boebart failed to disclose crypto trades made on Robinhood, violating the STOCK Act. Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert failed to file her “periodic transactions report” on time for investments made in 2021, as per her financial statement filed last week. The...
FTX CEO Calls Alameda VC Merger Report a 'Big Misrepresentation'
Sam Bankman Fried asserts that FTX and Alameda's venture investing divisions remain separate. Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman Fried is disputing reports that two of his companies — FTX and Alameda Research — are merging their venture capital investing operations. The news, reported by Bloomberg, came a day after...
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears
The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
