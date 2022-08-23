Read full article on original website
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
FTCH, AFRM, WDAY and GPS stocks caught the most attention in Friday’s early trade. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Pre Market Biggest Movers. Topping the list is online luxury fashion retailer...
Down 81%, Should Investors Buy and Hold Upstart Stock?
Fintech stocks have been squashed so far in 2022, leaving behind several promising buying opportunities for long-term investors.
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
Salesforce’s Fiscal Q2-2023 results were solid, as both EPS and revenue beat expectations. However, the company’s outlook for the remainder of the year didn’t sit well with investors, causing the stock to tumble. After market close today, Salesforce (CRM) released its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. Both revenue...
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Here’s Why Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Is a Hot Stock among Investors
Energy Transfer is a favorite among investors. In this article, we will talk about the possible reasons why investors are so attracted to this energy service company. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), which commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, seems to be an attractive investment option for investors, including retail, institutional, and insiders. Generous rewards, in the form of cash distributions and capital gains, and its solid prospects have raised the investment appeal of this Dallas, Texas-based energy services company.
Is Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Overvalued?
As the markets rotate out of risky, growth-type investments and uncertainty is looming around the economy, WM has gained in popularity, managing to record a positive return so far in the year. A good operating model compliments strong financial performance, with the only major concern for the company spotted in its valuation.
Why is National Bank (TSE:NA) Stock Down Today?
National Bank’s earnings came in solid, slightly beating expectations. However, this wasn’t enough to spark a rally in the stock. Nonetheless, analysts and insiders are bullish on the stock, making it worth considering. Before market open today, National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) (NTIOF), the smallest of the...
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Q4-Earnings Results and Forecast Send Shares Lower
Affirm stock fell in the after-hours session after the company reported Q4 earnings, as investors weren’t impressed with the firm’s guidance. Fintech company Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. The mixed results were marked by revenues surpassing expectations but earnings missing the same. However, the company’s guidance rattled investors, and the stock plunged in Thursday’s after-hours trading.
Coinbase Global Stock Crashed! Buy The Dip?!
In this video we take a look at the latest news that has impacted the COIN stock price. Is this a good opportunity to buy the dip on COIN stock?!
Bearish Bets: Here are the Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Sold the Most
This article ranks the top five stocks sold by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors to safeguard their portfolio and identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others.
Buying These 3 Sin Stocks Right Now Could Be a Genius Move
Sin stocks or not, these three companies look attractive after recent share price declines between 25% and 50%.
Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore...
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished today’s trading session firmly in the red after Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates. In addition, core PCE and personal spending came in lower than expected. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory after Powell’s Remarks. Last Updated 4:30PM...
Why did Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rise Despite Sales Decline?
Gap’s top line continued to decline in Q2 as macro headwinds, like high inflation, remained a drag. However, the rate of decline moderated from Q1. Also, management’s efforts to stabilize the business were cheered by investors. Shares of clothing retailer Gap (NYSE:GPS) jumped in Thursday’s after-hours following its...
Former CEO Just Loaded up on Nikola Stock (NASDAQ:NKLA)
A majority shareholder bought NKLA shares worth $17.4 million, infusing optimism in the company’s stock trajectory. However, supply chain issues, high input costs, and other operational setbacks remain an overhang on the company’s performance. A top shareholder of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) purchased another three million shares of the...
Top Bitcoin Miners Bleeding Cash, but Analysts Remain Bullish
The largest bitcoin miners haven’t been generating any profits lately, as the price of bitcoin has plummeted this year. Three of the top miners racked up losses totaling over $1 billion in Q2 alone. Nonetheless, analysts are still bullish on these stocks, with price targets implying high upside potential.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
NIO has concluded the internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research. Analysts, in the meantime, are screaming Buy ahead of its Q2 numbers on September 7. Smart EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has provided an update on its independent internal review of the allegations made by short-seller...
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
Marvell’s big gain on Thursday was soured somewhat by a dip in after-hours trading. The biggest reason: a lackluster earnings report that offered the narrowest of wins. It should be good times for Marvell (MRVL). With a semiconductor shortage still hitting parts of the industry, making semiconductors should be like printing money. However, the news didn’t prove as good as conditions suggested it might have. Marvell released its second-quarter earnings results earlier today, and the company went down in Thursday’s after-hours trading. Marvell posted $0.57 per share in earnings, which proved the narrowest of wins against estimates calling for $0.56 per MRVL share.
Here’s What the Micro Focus Buyout Means for OpenText (TSE:OTEX)
Canadian software company OpenText expects to strengthen its enterprise information management business with the Micro Focus buyout. Canadian software company OpenText (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) recently announced its plan to acquire UK-based enterprise software maker Micro Focus (GB:MCRO) in an all-cash deal of around $6 billion, including debt. The deal is expected to boost OpenText’s financials and strengthen its footprint in the combined target market of about $170 billion.
What’s up with the Newly Listed Duck Creek Tecnologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock?
DCT stock has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand portfolio offerings and grow organically. After a blockbuster debut, Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) has not been able to keep its promise of giving...
