NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants, 400 of those in Illinois. It’s part of $4.7 billion set for orphan well cleanup under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year. The department has said $1.15 billion will be given out during this fiscal year. Most of the states are getting $25 million each. Arkansas and Mississippi are getting $5 million each.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO