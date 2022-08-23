ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Bleacher Report

Little League World Series 2022: Final Scores, Bracket Results, Thursday Highlights

The matchups for the Little League Baseball World Series' United States and international final games will be set after the conclusion of play Thursday. The Caribbean regional team (Willemstad, Curaçao) will move on after defeating Mexico (Matamoros, Tamaulipas) 2-1 to start the day. Curaçao will face Asia-Pacific (Taipei, Taiwan)...
BASEBALL
Bleacher Report

MLB to Hold 4-Game 'Korea Series'; League's 1st Trip to South Korea Since 1922

Major League Baseball announced Friday it has reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association and the Korea Baseball Organization to host the 2022 Korea Series—a four-game event in November. Two games will be played at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium (Nov. 11-12) and the others will take place at...
MLB

