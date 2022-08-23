ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

architizer.com

Architecture Mood Board: Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion

There are few buildings in the world with a more distinctive aesthetic than the Barcelona Pavilion, designed by Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Riech. Originally constructed as the German Pavilion for the Barcelona International Exhibition in 1929, and rebuilt in 1986, this iconic building bears all the characteristics of the Modernist principles that Mies is famed for. The pavilion’s emphatic horizontality, open-plan layout and minimalist detailing are renowned, but the project’s use of materials are arguably its most defining quality.
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
Robb Report

How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean

When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
AFP

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
Robb Report

These Luxe Parisian Vacation Rentals Were Designed to Make You Feel Like a Local

Listen up, Francophiles: onefinestay has found you the crème de la crème of accommodation in the City of Lights. The British hospitality outfit has added five new private rentals to its Paris Home Collection which debuted in 2013. Ranging from decadent townhouses to light-filled lofts, the quartet is located in popular districts, like Le Marais, Montmartre, Opera and Western Paris, making it easy for you to reach iconic local attractions. Each abode comes with two to three bedrooms that can sleep up to six guests. This makes them particularly suited to groups or families. “We are pleased to be relaunching onefinestay in...
Apartment Therapy

This Eclectic, Art-Filled Buenos Aires Apartment Doesn’t Need a Sofa to Feel Like Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Paper artist Diego Martinez has been living in his Buenos Aires rental for six years, and the 600-square-foot space serves as his art studio, chill space, and office — all at once. When he found the listing for this apartment on a real estate site, he knew that despite its small size, he would be able to make a home of it thanks to the view and all the natural light it gets.
mansionglobal.com

An English Estate Minutes Away From the Famous Glastonbury Festival

Location: Huxham Green, U.K. Price: £2.5 million (US$3.01 million) For music lovers, this 8-acre property occupies a strategic location in Huxham Green, a tiny hamlet in South West England. “It’s a five-minute drive from the Glastonbury Festival,” said Cathy Morris-Adams, director of Lodestone Property, the listing broker. “Glastonbury actually...
The Guardian

Phantom of the Opera review – a grittier revamp of the timeless phenomenon is still a one-in-a-million treat

There’s something about the Phantom of the Opera. It starts early, when auctioneers clearing memorabilia from the old Paris Opera House arrive at Lot 666: an enormous chandelier. Perhaps we remember, the auctioneer asks, the story of the Phantom of the Opera? Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny (Blake Bowden) does. He bids and the chandelier rises above our heads to find its place, ablaze with light. It’s a grand set piece infused with magic. You might applaud.
