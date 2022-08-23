Read full article on original website
Architecture Mood Board: Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion
There are few buildings in the world with a more distinctive aesthetic than the Barcelona Pavilion, designed by Mies van der Rohe and Lilly Riech. Originally constructed as the German Pavilion for the Barcelona International Exhibition in 1929, and rebuilt in 1986, this iconic building bears all the characteristics of the Modernist principles that Mies is famed for. The pavilion’s emphatic horizontality, open-plan layout and minimalist detailing are renowned, but the project’s use of materials are arguably its most defining quality.
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Shakira Moving To This US City To Seek Refuge Amid Tax Fraud Claims in Spain?
Shakira is now in the process of separating from her long-term partner Gerard Pique. Aside from the breakdown of her 12-year partnership, she is also facing tax fraud allegations in Spain, which might lead her to seek a change of scenery. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is also claimed to...
The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg
In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué packs on PDA with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí
Gerard Piqué is continuing with his life after his split from Shakira. The soccer player recently went public with his new girl, 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. The new couple was seen at the Summerfest Cerdanya very affectionate. Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but...
How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean
When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style
Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
‘Fit of pique’: lost vorticist masterpiece found under portrait by contemporary
A lost masterpiece by a leading abstract artist of the early 20th century has been discovered beneath a portrait by a contemporary who may have painted over the original in a “fit of pique”. Atlantic City by Helen Saunders, a member of the radical and short-lived vorticist movement,...
These Luxe Parisian Vacation Rentals Were Designed to Make You Feel Like a Local
Listen up, Francophiles: onefinestay has found you the crème de la crème of accommodation in the City of Lights. The British hospitality outfit has added five new private rentals to its Paris Home Collection which debuted in 2013. Ranging from decadent townhouses to light-filled lofts, the quartet is located in popular districts, like Le Marais, Montmartre, Opera and Western Paris, making it easy for you to reach iconic local attractions. Each abode comes with two to three bedrooms that can sleep up to six guests. This makes them particularly suited to groups or families. “We are pleased to be relaunching onefinestay in...
This Eclectic, Art-Filled Buenos Aires Apartment Doesn’t Need a Sofa to Feel Like Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Paper artist Diego Martinez has been living in his Buenos Aires rental for six years, and the 600-square-foot space serves as his art studio, chill space, and office — all at once. When he found the listing for this apartment on a real estate site, he knew that despite its small size, he would be able to make a home of it thanks to the view and all the natural light it gets.
An English Estate Minutes Away From the Famous Glastonbury Festival
Location: Huxham Green, U.K. Price: £2.5 million (US$3.01 million) For music lovers, this 8-acre property occupies a strategic location in Huxham Green, a tiny hamlet in South West England. “It’s a five-minute drive from the Glastonbury Festival,” said Cathy Morris-Adams, director of Lodestone Property, the listing broker. “Glastonbury actually...
From new avant-garde exhibitions to baroque museums, there’s no better time to discover... the art of Berlin
The searing satire of George Grosz. The dream-like figures of Edvard Munch. Revolutionary works by Picasso, Klee and Léger... all this is reason enough to jump on a plane to Berlin to catch the astonishing exhibition The Art of Society 1900-1945 at the Neue Nationalgalerie. After closing for six...
Phantom of the Opera review – a grittier revamp of the timeless phenomenon is still a one-in-a-million treat
There’s something about the Phantom of the Opera. It starts early, when auctioneers clearing memorabilia from the old Paris Opera House arrive at Lot 666: an enormous chandelier. Perhaps we remember, the auctioneer asks, the story of the Phantom of the Opera? Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny (Blake Bowden) does. He bids and the chandelier rises above our heads to find its place, ablaze with light. It’s a grand set piece infused with magic. You might applaud.
