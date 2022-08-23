Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb-led Delegation advances innovation, semiconductor industry in Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Taipei today, fostering economic and academic ties between Indiana and Taiwan. During the trip, the Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, including Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue University officials, discussed opportunities for collaboration across industry, academia and government, and established four new partnerships designed to advance innovation, high-tech industries and the economy of the future.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education Launches Statewide Math and English/Language Arts Tutoring Grant program for Indiana families
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Wednesday announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $10.2 million investment in affordable housing
INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and its Board of Directors today announced an investment in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME). “This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch...
wbiw.com
INSPIRE offers free back-to-school resources for students
INDIANA – For nearly 25 years, INSPIRE – the lifelong learning library for Hoosiers – has offered Indiana residents free access to academic databases, full-text newspapers, magazines, pamphlets, images, current news, almanacs and more. College and high school students alike can search the INSPIRE collection of more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Department of Agriculture awarded $7.9 million for Kankakee watershed
INDIANA — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Indiana announced that it is awarding $7.9 million for the Kankakee Watershed Initiative led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a partner-driven program that leverages resources to advance innovative projects that address climate change, enhance water quality and address other critical challenges on agricultural and forest land.
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission approves dismissal of HD 32 Recount Petition
NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission met Thursday and voted unanimously to dismiss the recount petition for the Republican Primary nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. Candidate Suzie Jaworowski filed the motion to dismiss after a recount of ballots in Hamilton and Marion counties. Jaworowski...
wbiw.com
Missing Indiana teen found in Florida
INDIANA – A 15-year-old girl from Indiana has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. Santa Claus Police Department Chief James Faulkenburg reported on July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family. According to investigators, it took a team a month of searching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission to hold public meeting on Thursday
NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for recount for the Republican Primary Nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide and state...
wbiw.com
September is National Preparedness Month
INDIANA — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening their communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross – Indiana Region urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Just last year, more than...
Comments / 0