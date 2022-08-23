Read full article on original website
Related
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
News On 6
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
News On 6
Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest
An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
Partner remembers girlfriend who was killed outside Tulsa AutoZone
TULSA, Okla. — A loved one is remembering Shantel Jones five days after Jones was killed at an AutoZone near 51st and Peoria. On Friday, Julian Zavaleta was arrested for shooting and killing Jones over what police said was a road rage incident. The arrest report said that Zavaleta...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
James Coddington set to be put to death Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — James Coddington is set to be put to death on Thursday, Aug. 25, after he admitted to beating his friend — 73-year-old Albert Hale — to death back in 1997. Hale refused to give Coddington $50 for drugs, and Coddington beat his friend and...
Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery
A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
News On 6
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KTUL
One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
News On 6
Officials: At Least 5 Injured After Riding Roller Coaster At Six Flags In New Jersey
Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday. It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride. Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison following multiple QuikTrip robberies
TULSA, Okla. — A woman will spend ten years in federal prison after prosecutors say she robbed two Tulsa QuikTrips at gunpoint. 19-year-old Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one county of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime.
KTUL
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in Oklahoma Panhandle
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. Two people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a fiery crash in the Oklahoma Panhandle on Wednesday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at about 7:03 a.m., a 2021 U-haul was being driven by an unidentified man southbound...
poncacitynow.com
14-Year-old Driver Involved in Crash That Killed Osage County Sheriff’s Captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Monday that one of the drivers involved in a crash that left an Osage County sheriff’s captain dead was only 14 years old. Three vehicles were involved in the crash Friday morning at the intersection of Highways 60 and...
Comments / 0