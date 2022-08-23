Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
WDSU
Cantrell spokesperson defends mayor's commitment to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — “The mayor is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to solve the problems of the city,” director of the Mayor’s Office of Communications, Gregory Joseph, said. Joseph spoke with WDSU about concerns from the public and chatter of a recall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project
NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here. At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney General Jeff Landry and other conservative members […] The post Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans council members push to rectify millions in unpaid judgments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a new push to pay hundreds of victims who are owed millions of dollars by the City of New Orleans. A series of FOX 8 investigations show that New Orleans owes more than $36 million in nearly 500 separate cases. The oldest case dates back to 1996.
WDSU
Mayor Latoya Cantrell Defends France trip spending
NEW ORLEANS — "I have a responsibility to grow our economy and culture." Those were the words of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Records obtained by WDSU show the mayor's flight to do just that to and from France totaled nearly $18,000. "Why did you book a first-class flight to France...
Advocates hold protest outside Orleans Parish School Board building demanding accountability from leaders
New Orleans Public School leaderes are accused of not following the law when it comes to stopping student violence. Parents and activists are protesting what's been happening at a charter school - Akili Academy in the 9th Ward.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDSU
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
houmatimes.com
Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’
Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announces more details on inmates of pod 2E
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more details on the inmates that were involved in the days-long protest in pod 2E. The sheriff's office reported that only minor injuries from the protest were reported and that each inmate was checked by a medical provider. Pod...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Trash complaints soar in Algiers, Uptown, Mid-City amid 'chronic' service failures; re-bid possible
As Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration finalizes new sanitation contracts covering one half of New Orleans, faltering service in the other half of the city has officials contemplating a change there, too. Richard's Disposal, which hauls residential trash in Algiers, Uptown and Mid-City, has amassed 4,214 complaints for missed pickups...
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
fox8live.com
New Orleans attorney who recanted testimony before Jason Williams’ trial sentenced to probation for tax fraud misdemeanor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans attorney expected to be a key government witness in last month’s federal tax fraud trial of District Attorney Jason Williams was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 24) to three years’ probation and six months of house arrest, after pleading guilty last year to his own misdemeanor tax fraud count.
fox8live.com
‘I didn’t pick a side’: Mayor Cantrell doubles down, defending appearance in juvenile court and travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her spending on overseas travel and her appearance in juvenile court last week in support of a young man found guilty of armed robbery in a press conference Wednesday. For almost 30 minutes, Mayor Cantrell answered questions from the press, doubling down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
NOLA Morial Convention Center leaders talk plan to revitalize riverfront with businesses and housing
NEW ORLEANS — A 40-acre long space along the Riverfront adjacent to the Morial Convention Center could soon be filled with homes and businesses. It's all a part of a major plan to revamp the riverfront. Michael Sawaya, the Convention Center president said, "Forty acres of undeveloped land on...
WDSU
Another stabbing this month reported at Orleans Justice Center
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the sixth stabbing at the Orleans Parish Justice Center. The center confirmed four stabbing incidents happened at the jail over eight days during the first week of August. The fifth stabbing was reported this week, according to Timothy Ray with OJC. Two people...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
Comments / 2