New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project

NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the Louisiana Bond Commission to work through an impasse that’s holding up nearly $40 million in financing for a critical infrastructure project here.  At issue is the city’s decision not to enforce the state’s abortion law, and Attorney General Jeff Landry and other conservative members […] The post Edwards: Bond Commission will move past abortion dispute, approve New Orleans power plant project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU

Mayor Latoya Cantrell Defends France trip spending

NEW ORLEANS — "I have a responsibility to grow our economy and culture." Those were the words of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Records obtained by WDSU show the mayor's flight to do just that to and from France totaled nearly $18,000. "Why did you book a first-class flight to France...
Alejandro Mayorkas
Latoya Cantrell
John Bel Edwards
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
houmatimes.com

Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’

Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Another stabbing this month reported at Orleans Justice Center

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the sixth stabbing at the Orleans Parish Justice Center. The center confirmed four stabbing incidents happened at the jail over eight days during the first week of August. The fifth stabbing was reported this week, according to Timothy Ray with OJC. Two people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

