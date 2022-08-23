ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi, LA

KTBS

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances

NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arabi, LA
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
lpso.net

Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover

The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

State police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Lafourche Parish. The victim of the hit-and-run has not been identified. According to troopers, Damion Jones, 34, of Gray was driving on Highway 182 when the victim was struck. Jones is accused of...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

