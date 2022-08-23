Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
WDSU
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
Tommy: Restaurants to show outsiders the real New Orleans
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
lpso.net
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
WDSU
Akili Academy parents hold rally after two school bus incidents
NEW ORLEANS — Parents of Akili Academy students say they are scared to send their kids to class. This comes after two major incidents on a school bus in the span of one week. One incident involved a 12-year-old student who waved a gun outside a school bus, and...
NOLA.com
Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover
The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
WDSU
NOLA Morial Convention Center leaders talk plan to revitalize riverfront with businesses and housing
NEW ORLEANS — A 40-acre long space along the Riverfront adjacent to the Morial Convention Center could soon be filled with homes and businesses. It's all a part of a major plan to revamp the riverfront. Michael Sawaya, the Convention Center president said, "Forty acres of undeveloped land on...
WDSU
State police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Lafourche Parish. The victim of the hit-and-run has not been identified. According to troopers, Damion Jones, 34, of Gray was driving on Highway 182 when the victim was struck. Jones is accused of...
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announces more details on inmates of pod 2E
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more details on the inmates that were involved in the days-long protest in pod 2E. The sheriff's office reported that only minor injuries from the protest were reported and that each inmate was checked by a medical provider. Pod...
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
