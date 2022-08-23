Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Opening long position on Cardano [ADA] might be your biggest…
The week is off to a great start for the Cardano [ADA] community thanks to the news of Vasil hardfork adoption. According to the analytic platform Pool Tool, 47% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. Well, this still leaves 41% of the SPO nodes...
ambcrypto.com
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] defies 51% approaching danger, here’s how
Ethereum Classic [ETC] risks 51% Proof-of-Work (PoW) finality fraud. This was the current state of ETC as per a recent risk evaluation of its ecosystem. However, this danger did not just spring up as it was a possible outcome of the ETC network as the Ethereum [ETH] Merge draws closer.
ambcrypto.com
What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is likely to flash a technical sell signal that could lead to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies. A loss of momentum in stocks means the S&P 500 could fall 7% to its 50-day moving average, Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. "If these indications unfold at today's...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
JPMorgan's long-time bull says now is the time to sell stocks to buy commodities after recent recovery
Investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks by trimming the equity exposure and buying commodities, according to JPMorgan. Long-time bull Marko Kolanovic said the decline in commodity prices is worth buying as markets see less risk of a recession. Kolanovic is still bullish on stocks in the...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These Buffett-backed stocks look like long-term winners.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
ambcrypto.com
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
