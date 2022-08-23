ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Opening long position on Cardano [ADA] might be your biggest…

The week is off to a great start for the Cardano [ADA] community thanks to the news of Vasil hardfork adoption. According to the analytic platform Pool Tool, 47% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. Well, this still leaves 41% of the SPO nodes...
ECONOMY
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…

XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
STOCKS
Ethereum Classic [ETC] defies 51% approaching danger, here’s how

Ethereum Classic [ETC] risks 51% Proof-of-Work (PoW) finality fraud. This was the current state of ETC as per a recent risk evaluation of its ecosystem. However, this danger did not just spring up as it was a possible outcome of the ETC network as the Ethereum [ETH] Merge draws closer.
MARKETS
What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
MARKETS
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water

Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
PETS

