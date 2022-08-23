ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade

Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Andrew Erickson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Gruesome Injury News

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a nasty injury on Wednesday. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Wolford had a fingernail ripped off his throwing hand, which made him miss practice on Thursday. Wolford is currently the Rams' backup quarterback heading into the 2022 season. The former Wake Forest product appeared...
NFL
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mike Gesicki brought up in trade discussions

Mike Gesicki is reportedly being discussed as a possible trade candidate, per PFF. The Dolphins have brought up his name to other teams, showing that the Dolphins may be willing to move on from the tight end. (PFF.com) Fantasy Impact:. Gesicki is admittedly learning a new position in Mike McDaniel’s...
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s go time in fantasy football. Thousands of fantasy drafts will take place every day/night from now until the NFL’s Thursday-night opener on Sept. 8. It’s time to finalize your lists of targets and fades. We asked some of the experts with the most accurate draft rankings...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tye Smith re-signs with Vikings

Smith played on Minnesota's practice squad in 2021 and appeared in five NFL games. The 29-year-old will see most of his time on special teams, but he got 17 defensive snaps in 2021 and could see more this year. There is no reason to roster him in fantasy unless you play in the deepest of IDP leagues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs agree to amended contract Friday

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to amended contract to increase his per-game roster bonus. With the new contract, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510K this season in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A very nice contract sweetener for Smith-Schuster, as the move increases his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dameon Pierce: Texans bullish on first year back

Dameon Pierce has been the talk of Texans’ training camp. Head coach Lovie Smith said,“We’ve seen everything you need to see from a good running back.” (Aaron Wilson on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. The fourth-round running back seems to have a firm hold on the starting...
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (8/25) PREMIUM

It’s a small six-game main MLB DFS slate at DraftKings and FanDuel tonight. The games begin at 7:05 pm ET at both providers. The following selections are narrowed down to fit the size of tonight’s main MLB DFS slate. Thursday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The premier pitching pick tonight...
MLB
Cincy Jungle

Fantasy Football 101: Draft Day Tips and Advice

It’s only a couple of weeks until the start of the NFL season. More importantly, for those who love fantasy football, there are only a couple of weeks left for all the fantasy football drafts. There are many different draft strategies. Zero RB, Hero RB, Late Round QB, Streaming...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo's trade interest appears dead

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there appears to be no trade interest at the moment for QB Jimmy Garoppolo outside of potential injuries. The most likely outcomes for the team appear to be to cut him or to keep him. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Quarterbacks (2022)

One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for quarterbacks after digging into the Boom or Bust...
NFL

