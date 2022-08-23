Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
IRS Refunds $1.2B in Late Penalties to 1.6M TaxpayersMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Yankees Exhale After Jose Trevino Leaves Game With Injury Scare
X-rays came back negative after Trevino was hit by a pitch on his right foot
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:" Chris Devine @cdevine95. Jake Fraley gets...
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr. Rumors: Padres 'Highly Unlikely' to Contest Star's $340M Contract
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has quickly gone from superstar to disappointment after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Despite Tatis' misstep, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Padres are "highly unlikely" to contest his 14-year, $340 million contract. San...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars
Given how loaded Major League Baseball's 2022 rookie class is, it's surprising only one netted All-Star honors in July. Julio Rodríguez can therefore help himself to a bow while we assess the future All-Star potential of other noteworthy first-years. This was a matter of weighing players' strengths and weaknesses...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run
The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Report: Cuban Pitcher Luis Morales Expected to Get Record Contract Bonus in MLB FA
Luis Morales, a 19-year-old from Cuba, is expected to command a record-breaking contract for a pitcher from the international bonus pool after being declared a free agent by Major League Baseball on Thursday, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Morales will be eligible to sign with an MLB club on Sept. 7,...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Partnership With Adidas Ended After Failed PED Test
Adidas has ended its partnership with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter
The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
Bleacher Report
Report: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Agree to $210M Contract; Could Max out at $470M
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the two sides were closing in on a deal, also...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Gleyber Torres-Pablo Lopez Trade Was 'Somewhat Close' Before Deadline
The New York Yankees reportedly pulled out of a trade that would have sent Gleyber Torres to the Miami Marlins for Pablo Lopez before this month's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the two sides were "somewhat close" to striking a deal before the Yankees changed their minds.
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Says Phillies Fan 'Crossed a Line' Before Viral Confrontation Video
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley says a fan crossed the line by mentioning his children during an altercation during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Fraley told Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer:. “You can say everything you want about me. I don’t really care. I’ve...
