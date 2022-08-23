ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars

Given how loaded Major League Baseball's 2022 rookie class is, it's surprising only one netted All-Star honors in July. Julio Rodríguez can therefore help himself to a bow while we assess the future All-Star potential of other noteworthy first-years. This was a matter of weighing players' strengths and weaknesses...
MLB
Bleacher Report

1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run

The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Partnership With Adidas Ended After Failed PED Test

Adidas has ended its partnership with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
SEATTLE, WA

