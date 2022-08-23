Read full article on original website
5 Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Now’s the time to...
Sam Darnold carted off field in third preseason game
Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a gruesome left ankle injury during the Panthers' third preseason game against the Bills. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) After releasing a pass, the 25-year-old QB was hit and laid on the field, writhing in pain. With Carolina declaring Baker Mayfield the QB1 earlier this week, there isn't much fantasy impact with this injury. Darnold will be evaluated after the game, and we will know more.
League Winners to Draft: Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Mike Gesicki brought up in trade discussions
Mike Gesicki is reportedly being discussed as a possible trade candidate, per PFF. The Dolphins have brought up his name to other teams, showing that the Dolphins may be willing to move on from the tight end. (PFF.com) Fantasy Impact:. Gesicki is admittedly learning a new position in Mike McDaniel’s...
Mitch Trubisky to start in Sunday’s preseason finale
Mitch Trubisky will get the start in the Steelers’ preseason finale Sunday against the Lions, per head coach Mike Tomlin. (Steelers on Twitter ) Trubisky still appears to be the favorite to start the year as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. He currently sits at QB30 in ECR, according to FantasyPros. If you are drafting Trubisky, you may also want to grab Kenny Pickett to protect yourself for when the Steelers eventually make the switch at QB.
Dameon Pierce: Texans bullish on first year back
Dameon Pierce has been the talk of Texans’ training camp. Head coach Lovie Smith said,“We’ve seen everything you need to see from a good running back.” (Aaron Wilson on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. The fourth-round running back seems to have a firm hold on the starting...
Andrew Erickson’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Players Derek Brown is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players Derek Brown is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years...
Jimmy Garoppolo's trade interest appears dead
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there appears to be no trade interest at the moment for QB Jimmy Garoppolo outside of potential injuries. The most likely outcomes for the team appear to be to cut him or to keep him. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo is...
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs agree to amended contract Friday
JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to amended contract to increase his per-game roster bonus. With the new contract, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510K this season in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A very nice contract sweetener for Smith-Schuster, as the move increases his...
Tye Smith re-signs with Vikings
Smith played on Minnesota's practice squad in 2021 and appeared in five NFL games. The 29-year-old will see most of his time on special teams, but he got 17 defensive snaps in 2021 and could see more this year. There is no reason to roster him in fantasy unless you play in the deepest of IDP leagues.
5 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s go time in fantasy football. Thousands of fantasy drafts will take place every day/night from now until the NFL’s Thursday-night opener on Sept. 8. It’s time to finalize your lists of targets and fades. We asked some of the experts with the most accurate draft rankings...
Consensus Fantasy Football Busts from 80+ Experts (2022)
Our last consensus article focused on sleepers that could elevate you to a title. Our 76 voters nominated Rhamondre Stevenson and Trevor Lawrence as the two mid-to-late-round players with the highest chance to provide huge returns on their average draft position (ADP). The experts have offered their opinions on who will make your season, but who will break it? This is arguably even more important than who the top sleepers are because one or two busts is all it takes to crush your playoff hopes right out of the gate, especially if those underperformers were taken high in the draft.
Aaron Nola tosses complete-game shutout against Reds on Thursday
Aaron Nola allowed five hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout against the Reds on Thursday, earning his ninth win of the season. Nola came within two pitches of a "Maddux," but could hardly have been more dominant. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 40% CSW rate while allowing just two hard-hit balls all night. It was an incredibly soft matchup against a depleted Reds lineup, but that shouldn't take away from how fantastic Nola was and has been all season. Start him with confidence against the Diamondbacks in his text turn, as you should every time he pitches.
James Paxton done for the 2022 season
James Paxton was diagnosed with a grade 2 tear in his lat Thursday, per manager Alex Cora. He will miss the remainder of the season. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Paxton has not pitched since 2021, when he appeared in one game with Seattle. He ended up having Tommy John surgery in 2021 and was in the middle of his first rehab start before being removed with lat tightness. The 33-year-old left-hander has a player and team option for 2023, which most would expect the Red Sox decline.
Kevin Gausman knocked around in no-decision on Thursday
Kevin Gausman pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while striking out six during Toronto's win over Boston on Thursday. Gausman wasn't on the mark, matching his season high with nine hits allowed, with most of the damage occurring the in the fourth inning. He's been quite inconsistent lately, allowing at least four earned runs against in three of his last six starts but has limited his walks, only allowing four over that span. Gausman will likely right the ship sooner than later and should continue to be started with confidence in all mixed leagues. On the season he is 9-9 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with an exceptional 155:22 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 24 starts. He'll next take the mound in a plus matchup against the Cubs on Tuesday.
Mitch Haniger comes through with walk-off single Friday
Haniger drove in Dylan Moore with a single off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase to walk-off the Guardians in the 11th inning. He previously led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a hustle double that included an impressive swim move and dive at second base. Haniger has quietly been the Mariners most consistent hitter ever since he was activated from the injured list earlier in the month.
9 Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target (2022)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros...
Ryan Brasier surrenders unearned run in loss to Blue Jays
Ryan Brasier allowed one unearned run on one hit during the top of the 10th inning versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The damage came on a double off the bat of George Springer, scoring the free runner placed on second base. Brasier was charged with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings.
Strategy Tips for Shallow Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football)
As I’ve mentioned elsewhere, no two leagues are alike. One thing that can help make things easier is to prepare for each draft like it’s your only one. Preparation is a great way to differentiate yourself from your opponents. Doing mock drafts and reading strategy articles like this one are a great start. In shallower leagues, where there are fewer opponents or fewer bench spots, every edge matters that much more. This article will discuss how I approach drafting in shallower leagues.
