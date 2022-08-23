Kevin Gausman pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while striking out six during Toronto's win over Boston on Thursday. Gausman wasn't on the mark, matching his season high with nine hits allowed, with most of the damage occurring the in the fourth inning. He's been quite inconsistent lately, allowing at least four earned runs against in three of his last six starts but has limited his walks, only allowing four over that span. Gausman will likely right the ship sooner than later and should continue to be started with confidence in all mixed leagues. On the season he is 9-9 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with an exceptional 155:22 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 24 starts. He'll next take the mound in a plus matchup against the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO