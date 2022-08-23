Read full article on original website
Newmark named exclusive leasing agent for revamped River Centre in Red Bank (SLIDESHOW)
Newmark on Wednesday announced it was retained as the exclusive office leasing agent for River Centre in Red Bank — a six-building, 668,107-square-foot Class A office campus owned by Crown Realty and Paramount Realty that is undergoing a major series of renovations. Newmark Senior Managing Director Jamie Drummond and...
New nonprofit aims to increase access to clean energy jobs for people of color
It seems everyone wants to participate in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector in the state. A new New Jersey offshore equity community development corporation aims to make sure everyone can. The faith-based CDC, in partnership with founding funder Rise Light & Power, announced this week plans to implement workforce...
Kearny Bank elevates 2 from within: Helmrich and Merino-Topley advance to new roles
Two Kearny Bank executives — West Milford resident Ken Helmrich and Silvia Merino-Topley of Garfield — have been promoted to new positions. Helmrich is now senior vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Office of Foreign Assets Control officer, while Merino-Topley has been elevated to chief compliance officer. Both Helmrich...
Summit Health appoints new chief people officer
Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
NAI James E. Hanson brokers trade of 12,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Linden
NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday announced it brokered the sale of a 12,000-square-foot industrial building in Linden. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Realterm, in the transaction with Valley Real Estate. Located at 975 E. Linden Ave., the property is a 28-door cross-dock...
Bielat Santore & Co. arranges sale of Sterling Gardens catering facility in Matawan to Hudson Square
Matawan catering facility Sterling Gardens has been sold, according to Richard R. Santore of Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. Located at 227 Freneau Ave. (Route 79), the establishment had enjoyed a reputation as a banquet center for over 50 years. The new owner, Hector Alvarez, plans a “bigger, bolder and...
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 returns to Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken this October
Idle ideas don’t fly; let’s propel. Propelify Innovation Festival founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO Aaron Price has been saying that since he launched the one-day all-star event, when over 10,000 people came to Hoboken in 2016, and he hasn’t looked back. This year, on Oct. 6,...
Taste of success: Bubbakoo’s exec explains how fast-casual chain is growing in Jersey — and beyond
Chris Ives, the chief financial officer for Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the Jersey company that is one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurants in the country, can easily rattle off numbers detailing the growth of the Wall Township-based chain. Bubbakoo’s will have 90 stores by the end of August (with openings in...
Jersey Shore University Medical Center welcomes new director of hepatobiliary surgery
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center recently welcomed Dr. Gregory Tiesi, as medical director of hepatobiliary surgery. Tiesi is board certified in complex general surgical oncology and general surgery and has specialized in surgical oncology for nearly a decade. He focuses on treating pancreas, liver, upper gastrointestinal, thyroid and other related cancers.
Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities
Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
Career Classroom: Summer camps help students sample careers, plan for future
Across the state, middle-schoolers opted for summer camps that introduced them to potential careers through immersive, hands-on experiences. They made the most of summer, learning to read X-rays, monitor the vital signs of both humans and small animals, change a tire, use welding equipment and engage in high-level experimentation with genetics and our natural surroundings, among other accomplishments.
Hoboken secures funding for new electric garbage truck, shuttle bus
The city of Hoboken has made strides in its Climate Action Plan. It has purchased 100% renewable electricity for all municipal operations, provided renewable energy options for homeowners and launched a new community solar program with the Hoboken Housing Authority. On Wednesday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the city...
Devco, Knights of the Raritan announce Title IX NIL project (SLIDESHOW)
In an example of the past, present and future of college athletics all colliding, the New Brunswick Development Corp., better known as Devco, and the Knights of the Raritan announced Thursday a partnership to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX on the New Brunswick campus of Rutgers University by signing eight female Rutgers athletes to name, image, likeness deals.
