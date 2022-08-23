ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, NJ

roi-nj.com

Summit Health appoints new chief people officer

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
SUMMIT, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore University Medical Center welcomes new director of hepatobiliary surgery

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center recently welcomed Dr. Gregory Tiesi, as medical director of hepatobiliary surgery. Tiesi is board certified in complex general surgical oncology and general surgery and has specialized in surgical oncology for nearly a decade. He focuses on treating pancreas, liver, upper gastrointestinal, thyroid and other related cancers.
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities

Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Career Classroom: Summer camps help students sample careers, plan for future

Across the state, middle-schoolers opted for summer camps that introduced them to potential careers through immersive, hands-on experiences. They made the most of summer, learning to read X-rays, monitor the vital signs of both humans and small animals, change a tire, use welding equipment and engage in high-level experimentation with genetics and our natural surroundings, among other accomplishments.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken secures funding for new electric garbage truck, shuttle bus

The city of Hoboken has made strides in its Climate Action Plan. It has purchased 100% renewable electricity for all municipal operations, provided renewable energy options for homeowners and launched a new community solar program with the Hoboken Housing Authority. On Wednesday, Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the city...
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Devco, Knights of the Raritan announce Title IX NIL project (SLIDESHOW)

In an example of the past, present and future of college athletics all colliding, the New Brunswick Development Corp., better known as Devco, and the Knights of the Raritan announced Thursday a partnership to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX on the New Brunswick campus of Rutgers University by signing eight female Rutgers athletes to name, image, likeness deals.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

