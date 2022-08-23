ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the St Louis Cardinals give Jordan Montgomery an extension?

Should the St Louis Cardinals be thinking about a long-term deal with Jordan Montgomery?. When the trade deadline came and went for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals had added some much-needed pitching help, including two starting pitchers. Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery have both been huge additions to the Cardinals’ starting rotation.
FanSided

Cardinals: 5 early offseason trade and free agent targets

It is never too early to begin looking at some potential offseason moves, and there are clear trade and free agent candidates arising for the Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off one of the best trade deadlines in recent memory, but the ghosts of the 2022 offseason still haunt the club in some respect. Steven Matz, their big signing of the offseason, has dealt with injuries most of the year. The T.J. McFarland extension and signings like Drew VerHagen were complete misses. The injuries to Matz are not the clubs fault and the McFarland and VerHagen signings were low risk, yet they all leave sour tastes in fans mouths.
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Yardbarker

Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?

Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
