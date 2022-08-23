ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Raises Over $611,000 for City Youth Groups, Presents Checks to Beneficiaries of His Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made a historic donation of $611,130 to support youth programs in the city during a special check presentation ceremony held at Resorts Casino on Thursday, August 25, 2022. With representatives from numerous Atlantic City youth organizations on hand, as well as Resorts Casino owner...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Celebrates Labor Day Super Sale Weekend, Sept. 2 – 5

Join Tanger Outlets Atlantic City this weekend from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Weekend Super Sale-abration!. Guests can take advantage of the opportunities to SAVE BIG this weekend at all of the shoppers’ favorite stores! To save outlet store's deals today download the Tanger App. Shoppers can add deals to their wallets for fast access while shopping.
NJ.com

Atlantic City Airshow 2022: Date, schedule, times, parking info, cost, where to watch

The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
City
Atlantic City, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
BreakingAC

Man fatally shot in Atlantic City days after Absecon arrest

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was found dead. Eaddy was arrested in Absecon less than a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

View from Ocean City Music Pier: 612 wind turbines

OCEAN CITY — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) runs 1,400 pages. For those who search through it, there is a lot of information, some far beyond the proposal for Ocean Wind 1, the electricity-generating wind farm planned 15 miles off the coast of Cape May and Atlantic counties with as many as 98 towering turbines.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Chowderfest 2022 on Long Beach Island offers food, drink and chowder

Chowderfest 2022 on Long Beach Island is back. This year, the event returns to Beach Haven on Oct. 1, along with the Chowder Champion announcements. With over 50 vendors, live music, beer on tap, wine, chowder and local food specialties for purchase, the event is sure to be fun for the whole family — and is pet-friendly.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Alexander gets backing from hospitality workers’ union

The political action committee for UNITE HERE Local 54, a union representing hospitality workers in South Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, today endorsed Democrat Tim Alexander in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Tim will be fighting to bring good union jobs to our district to rebuild our infrastructure, expand rail...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newsweek recognizes 10 from N.J. as top addiction treatment providers

Ten facilities from New Jersey have been ranked among the best in the country by Newsweek magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. One of them, Recovery Centers of America‘s treatment facility at Raritan Bay, was among the centers that took top honors in their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.
MEDFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey

LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
GIBBSBORO, NJ

