Red Bank, NJ

State
North Carolina State
Red Bank, NJ
Business
State
Florida State
City
Red Bank, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy

Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Person
Andy Schwartz
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Chowderfest 2022 on Long Beach Island offers food, drink and chowder

Chowderfest 2022 on Long Beach Island is back. This year, the event returns to Beach Haven on Oct. 1, along with the Chowder Champion announcements. With over 50 vendors, live music, beer on tap, wine, chowder and local food specialties for purchase, the event is sure to be fun for the whole family — and is pet-friendly.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR doubles in size with 5 new hires

Public relations firm Violet PR of Montclair on Wednesday said it hired five new employees: senior copywriter Georgette Gilmore, assistant account executive Luke Gavronski and account coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!

Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

