Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson trades 25,944 sq. ft. medical office building in Fair Lawn
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said its team comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning sold a 25,944-square-foot medical office building in Fair Lawn. Lizzack-Horning represented both the buyer, TYH Acquisitions LLC, and the seller, 2300 RT 208 LLC, in the transaction. Located at at 23-00 Route 208 and...
roi-nj.com
Newmark named exclusive leasing agent for revamped River Centre in Red Bank (SLIDESHOW)
Newmark on Wednesday announced it was retained as the exclusive office leasing agent for River Centre in Red Bank — a six-building, 668,107-square-foot Class A office campus owned by Crown Realty and Paramount Realty that is undergoing a major series of renovations. Newmark Senior Managing Director Jamie Drummond and...
Beloved Cheese Business In Red Bank, NJ Permanently Closing After 11 Years
When a business closes, I am angry and sad. When a LOCAL business closes, I am pissed the heck off. While scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled upon an announcement that will break the hearts of many Monmouth County residents. Brace yourselves. The Cheese Cave located in Red Bank, who has...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson brokers trade of 12,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Linden
NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday announced it brokered the sale of a 12,000-square-foot industrial building in Linden. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Realterm, in the transaction with Valley Real Estate. Located at 975 E. Linden Ave., the property is a 28-door cross-dock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy
Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
roi-nj.com
New nonprofit aims to increase access to clean energy jobs for people of color
It seems everyone wants to participate in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector in the state. A new New Jersey offshore equity community development corporation aims to make sure everyone can. The faith-based CDC, in partnership with founding funder Rise Light & Power, announced this week plans to implement workforce...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
roi-nj.com
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 returns to Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken this October
Idle ideas don’t fly; let’s propel. Propelify Innovation Festival founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO Aaron Price has been saying that since he launched the one-day all-star event, when over 10,000 people came to Hoboken in 2016, and he hasn’t looked back. This year, on Oct. 6,...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
roi-nj.com
Chowderfest 2022 on Long Beach Island offers food, drink and chowder
Chowderfest 2022 on Long Beach Island is back. This year, the event returns to Beach Haven on Oct. 1, along with the Chowder Champion announcements. With over 50 vendors, live music, beer on tap, wine, chowder and local food specialties for purchase, the event is sure to be fun for the whole family — and is pet-friendly.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
roi-nj.com
Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR doubles in size with 5 new hires
Public relations firm Violet PR of Montclair on Wednesday said it hired five new employees: senior copywriter Georgette Gilmore, assistant account executive Luke Gavronski and account coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!
Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
Comments / 0