Indiana State

wbiw.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announce $10.2 million investment in affordable housing

INDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and its Board of Directors today announced an investment in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME). “This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

ROI’s Grant Writing Fellowship helps Uplands communities and organizations secure grant funding from various local, regional, state, and federal sources.

INDIANA – This initiative supports grant writers pursuing projects and programs that improve the quality of life for Uplands residents across a variety of community needs. In this year-long program, fellows learn from experts how to effectively develop compelling grant applications, including gathering data, developing budgets, improving your message, finding funding opportunities, and much more.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

2022 Indiana State Fair celebrates successful 165th Year

INDIANAPOLIS – The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance. “This year’s Indiana State Fair was a great success. We were challenged with a few days of hot summer heat,...
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

Department of Agriculture awarded $7.9 million for Kankakee watershed

INDIANA — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Indiana announced that it is awarding $7.9 million for the Kankakee Watershed Initiative led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a partner-driven program that leverages resources to advance innovative projects that address climate change, enhance water quality and address other critical challenges on agricultural and forest land.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

USDA, National Finance Centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5

INDIANA – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, USDA offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, including the National Finance Center (NFC) Contact Center. All NFC applications will remain available during the holiday and payroll/personnel processing will continue as normally scheduled. As always, the NFC Operations...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Recount Commission approves dismissal of HD 32 Recount Petition

NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission met Thursday and voted unanimously to dismiss the recount petition for the Republican Primary nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. Candidate Suzie Jaworowski filed the motion to dismiss after a recount of ballots in Hamilton and Marion counties. Jaworowski...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Recount Commission to hold public meeting on Thursday

NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for recount for the Republican Primary Nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide and state...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Person
Suzanne Crouch
wbiw.com

Purdue joins 12-member Midwest network to advance domestic semiconductors and microelectronics

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will partner with 11 colleges and universities in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronics. The network will develop innovative solutions in higher education to best support the onshoring of the advanced semiconductor and microelectronics industries and address the industries’ research and workforce needs.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

September is National Preparedness Month

INDIANA — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening their communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross – Indiana Region urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Just last year, more than...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day tomorrow for Southeast Indiana region

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for tomorrow, Aug. 25, 2022, in the following region:. Southeast Indiana – Clark and Floyd Counties. The counties referenced in the region(s) above are equipped...
INDIANA STATE
#Youth Council#Community Project#The My Community
wbiw.com

Missing Indiana teen found in Florida

INDIANA – A 15-year-old girl from Indiana has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. Santa Claus Police Department Chief James Faulkenburg reported on July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family. According to investigators, it took a team a month of searching...
SANTA CLAUS, IN

