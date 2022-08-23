ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Queens Post

Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday

Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

73 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 25-28

Hudson County is still soaking up the last few weeks of summer with a variety of happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, Le Dîner en Blanc, reggae night at Fox + Crow, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 25th – August 28th.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue

A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
BRONX, NY
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Launches First Food Rescue Mapping; Saving Taxpayer Dollars, Fighting Hunger, and Promoting Sustainability

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health & Human Services have announced the launch of a citywide initiative to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses. The findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation and used as a model for municipalities interested in addressing these issues.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Meet your new best pet friend. They’ve been waiting for you. August 27-28

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ

