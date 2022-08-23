STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO