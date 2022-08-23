Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Logan Fountain’ Affordable Housing Development Coming to East New York
A new development project is coming to East New York. Logan Fountain will be a 13-story affordable housing development. The site is located at 265 Logan Street in East New York. According to YIMBY, the building will be separated into two wings. The east wing will contain 69 affordable homes...
56-unit renovation of Canco Lofts Tower 1 approved in Jersey City
Renovations for Tower 1 of the Canco Lofts were unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board last night, paving the way to refit the building with 56 units and a penthouse on top. The applicant, Mana Contemporary Tribeca West Urban Renewal LLC, will undertake an interior fit-out of the...
Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
hobokengirl.com
73 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 25-28
Hudson County is still soaking up the last few weeks of summer with a variety of happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, Le Dîner en Blanc, reggae night at Fox + Crow, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 25th – August 28th.
roi-nj.com
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 returns to Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken this October
Idle ideas don’t fly; let’s propel. Propelify Innovation Festival founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO Aaron Price has been saying that since he launched the one-day all-star event, when over 10,000 people came to Hoboken in 2016, and he hasn’t looked back. This year, on Oct. 6,...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson trades 25,944 sq. ft. medical office building in Fair Lawn
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said its team comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning sold a 25,944-square-foot medical office building in Fair Lawn. Lizzack-Horning represented both the buyer, TYH Acquisitions LLC, and the seller, 2300 RT 208 LLC, in the transaction. Located at at 23-00 Route 208 and...
njarts.net
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
roi-nj.com
Bielat Santore & Co. arranges sale of Sterling Gardens catering facility in Matawan to Hudson Square
Matawan catering facility Sterling Gardens has been sold, according to Richard R. Santore of Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. Located at 227 Freneau Ave. (Route 79), the establishment had enjoyed a reputation as a banquet center for over 50 years. The new owner, Hector Alvarez, plans a “bigger, bolder and...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Launches First Food Rescue Mapping; Saving Taxpayer Dollars, Fighting Hunger, and Promoting Sustainability
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health & Human Services have announced the launch of a citywide initiative to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses. The findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation and used as a model for municipalities interested in addressing these issues.
digg.com
A New Jersey City Achieved Zero Traffic Deaths In Four Years With Quick, High Impact Ideas
Traffic fatalities are on the rise across the United States. Yet in some parts of the country, efforts born from both tragedy and political will have seen the numbers move in a different direction. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you...
Caribbean Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Bergen County
A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant is headed to Bergen County. CZEN, which has a flagship store in Brooklyn, is looking to hire employees ahead of its opening on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu boasts sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and...
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
Meet your new best pet friend. They’ve been waiting for you. August 27-28
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
North Bergen approves redevelopment plan for portion of Bergenline Avenue
North Bergen is looking to redevelop three properties in a prime area of Bergenline Avenue between 85th and 87th Streets. The township has approved a redevelopment plan for properties including 8619, 8515, and 8505 Bergenline Avenue. The properties are directly across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, facing eastward toward New York City.
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
