R. Kelly Trusel
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
Scott Eugene Lee George
Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
Edward Gordon Clowney
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
Sandy Lee Stewart
Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was...
Charles “Jack” Shields
Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields. He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and...
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
John Branson Dick
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr.
Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr., 82, of Hawthorn, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home, after a year and a half of progressive illness. Born April 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Clarence Willard Smith and Della Etta (Miller) Smith.
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on August 22, 2022. He was born in Clarion, on April 15, 1949 to the late Gilbert and Freida (Coleman) Slaugenhaupt. Gibby served his country honorably in the United States...
Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born in Erie, on August 9, 1968 to the late Andrew and Virginia (Bishop) Straka. Carrie enjoyed crafting and going to the Drop-In Center in Clarion.
Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing Set for September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 26th annual Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing is scheduled for September 17 in loving memory of Cheryl Scott, a long-time co-worker and friend. Registration and Light Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m. Auction Items Open: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Lunch Will...
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture and Mattress Warehouse Event Happening this Friday and Saturday!
CLARION, Pa.– Faller’s Warehouse Event Sale is happening Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th!. The warehouse event is scheduled for two days only from 10:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m and will be held at the Faller’s warehouse in Fryburg at 19255 Route 208. Take advantage...
Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Clarion Cross Country: Golden Eagles Picked to Finish Ninth in Preseason Poll
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of the preseason women’s cross country poll on Tuesday. Clarion was predicted to finish ninth out of 18 teams in 2022, according to the conference’s coaches. The Golden Eagles finished eighth at last year’s...
