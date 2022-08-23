Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
Apple Insider
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
Will Tesla Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
The electric vehicle specialist's growth has outpaced that of the world's largest company in recent years.
Apple Insider
The best game controllers for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
Bring gaming on youriPhone or Apple TV closer to the console experience, by using one of these game controllers with your Apple devices.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Event, iPadOS 16.1 Delays, and Mac Self-Service Repair on the AppleInsider Podca...
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event has been announced, plus iPadOS 16.1 is now officially delayed, and Apple launches self-service repair for Macs. Apple self-repair program, Apple event invite, and sharing locations in Find My on the AppleInsider Podcast. It's unusual for there to be an Apple event on a...
Apple Insider
Interns at Big Tech companies remain hopeful amid economic downturns
Tim Cook has said Apple plans to be more deliberate for hiring within certain areas of the company in 2023, but summer interns are optimistic about their prospects at Apple and elsewhere. Credit: WikiCommons. After two years of confusion and changing targets, big tech companies haven't slowed hiring of interns....
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
Apple Insider
Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7
Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for the iPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8. Continuing the annual cycle once more, Apple will be introducing new...
Apple Insider
Apple issues sixth developer beta of macOS Ventura
Apple has handed a new macOS Ventura version 13.0 beta build to developer testers, with the sixth build now accessible. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
How to configure App Tracking Transparency in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16
You know you meant to tap "Ask App Not to Track," and somehow you hit "Allow" instead. Here's how to put that right, or to change your mind about App Tracking Transparency at any time iniOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
Apple Insider
How to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data
If you don't like iOS 16 after updating your iPhone, you can always undo all the damage. Here's how you can downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.
Apple Insider
The best ways to communicate well between iOS and Android smartphones
Default messaging apps likeiMessage are not always the best to use when you know that there are people in the chat using other operating systems. Here are the best cross-platform messaging apps that can help with the problems that have haunted text messengers for years.
Apple Insider
Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta
A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcoming macOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program. The new public beta version can be downloaded from Apple's Beta Software Program portal, or as an over-the-air update on devices with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook talks Apple innovation, health, and Steve Jobs in candid interview
"[Popular Mechanics] answered the question 'How?' a lot," he says in the fullpaywalled interview. "And it explored things that I was terribly interested in, from cars to space travel. It got me interested in the 50-in-1 Tandy Science Fair Radio Shack kit."
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcomingMacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process.
Apple Insider
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field
The September 7 Apple event invite has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a looping star field. Here's how to activate it. When on the Apple event webpage, users can click on the Apple logo to enter AR view on iOS and iPadOS devices. On macOS, users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look.
Apple Insider
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple
The US Department of Justice suit is reportedly largely focused on complaints from Tile, a company that makes location-tracking devices. Apple moved to compete with Tile and similar companies with its AirTag product. Tile raised concerns in 2021 about AirTags and Apple's Find My app, and has raised its concerns...
Apple Insider
Tinder parent company files antitrust lawsuit against Apple in India
Match Group, owner of popular dating app Tinder, is the latest company to file an antitrust case against Apple to protest the "excessive" 30% fee for publishing in the App Store. The newly-discovered case has been filed in India, making it the third such case based in the country, although...
Apple Insider
How Markup and the Files app on iOS or iPadOS works for students
With documents increasingly having an all-digital flow from assignment to submission, Markup and the Files app iniOS and iPadOS are great for students. Here's how to get the most out of them.
Apple Insider
Apple now paying out $95M in AppleCare lawsuit settlement
Apple is starting to send out payments in its $95 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit over refurbished devices used as replacements forAppleCare repairs.
