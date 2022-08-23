ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German gas storage 80% full, progresses despite Russian cuts

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGjWx_0hRmodPS00

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Gas storage in Europe's biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released Tuesday. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that storage is "being filled steadily" but cautioned that a planned three-day halt to deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia next week "could temporarily dampen" the effort.

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity. Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

The country's storage was about 56% full when Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June. It cited technical problems that German authorities have dismissed as cover for a political power play.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity. Gazprom announced Friday that the pipeline will shut from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for what it said is "routine maintenance" at a compressor station.

Germany is one of several European countries to be hit by reductions in Russian natural gas supplies since the war started. Dwindling supplies, fears of further cutoffs and strong demand have sent natural gas prices on Europe's TTF benchmark soaring to record highs this month, fueling inflation and raising the prospect of a recession in Europe.

A month ago, the German government moved to tighten storage requirements. It introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by Sept. 1 — a target that already has been surpassed — and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%.

The joint managing director of gas industry coordination group Trading Hub Europe, Torsten Frank, cautioned in comments to the daily Rheinische Post that “we will be able to fill many facilities to 95% by November, but not all.”

However, he said that he doesn't expect a nationwide gas shortage to arise, though he can't rule out regional shortages. He said he is “very confident that private households won't have to freeze this winter.”

Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies before the supply reductions started. In addition to prioritizing storage, authorities also are trying to encourage energy saving.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Poland begins to dismantle Soviet-era monument

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power that Moscow once held over Poland and a symbol that grew even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The removal of the memorial in...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#The Nord Stream 1#European
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine warns of ‘hydrogen leak’ risk at nuclear plant after Russian shelling

Ukraine has warned of a danger of hydrogen leakage following shelling by Russian troops. The country’s energy agency warned a nuclear power plant currently controlled by Vladimir Putin's troops is in danger of “hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances”.Energoatom - a state-run agency which runs all four of Ukraine's nuclear facilities - revealed that two power units at Zaporizhzhia have been reconnected to the country's grid.The agency wrote on its website: “At the same time, due to the presence of the russian military, their weapons, equipment and explosives at the power plant, there are serious risks for the safe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Poland and South Korea seal $5.8 billion military deal

MORAG, Poland — (AP) — Poland sealed a deal with South Korea on Friday to purchase $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Polish Deputy Prime Minister...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Biden administration responds to Iran's offer on nuke deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday responded to Iran's latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
POTUS
960 The Ref

Germany: Baltic Sea has 'enormous' wind energy potential

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Germany's foreign minister said Friday that estimates show the Baltic Sea can produce wind power that is "more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations" as the country works to meet climate change targets and wean itself off of Russian energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Germany rethinks gas surcharge after backlash over profits

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government is considering backtracking on plans for consumers to pay a surcharge on natural gas amid mounting criticism that the money could flow to highly profitable energy companies, officials said Friday. The surcharge of 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour was announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — As Friday’s end to a four-week conference to review the landmark U.N. treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons neared, delegates scrambled to reach agreement on a final document with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power a key obstacle.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian military to increase the number of troops by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Putin’s decree, which takes effect on Jan. 1, didn’t specify whether the military...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

US, China reach deal in dispute over Chinese company audits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China doesn't permit inspections.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Azerbaijan reclaims key city near Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW — (AP) — Azerbaijan has reclaimed control of a strategic city on the edge of Nagorno-Karabakh, the leader of Azerbaijan said Friday. President lham Aliyev said Azerbaijani forces have moved into the city of Lachin and two nearby villages. “I congratulate Lachin residents and the entire people of Azerbaijan,” he tweeted.
WORLD
960 The Ref

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces Wednesday launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station on the embattled country's Independence Day, killing 22 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after warning for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly cruel” this week. The lethal attack...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump's actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice and that there was no precedent for a prosecution, according to a memo released Wednesday.
POTUS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy