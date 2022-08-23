ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, PA

explore venango

Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr.

Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr., 82, of Hawthorn, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home, after a year and a half of progressive illness. Born April 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Clarence Willard Smith and Della Etta (Miller) Smith.
HAWTHORN, PA
explore venango

Scott Eugene Lee George

Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

PREVIEW: Franklin’s Hunter Marstellar Poised to Have ‘Big Season’ By Bringing Respect, Grit From the Quarterback Position, According to Coach Matt Turk

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – After a less than ideal 1-9 record last season, Franklin Knights quarterback Hunter Marstellar brings a lot to the table, while also having some nice weapons at his disposal. “His football acumen is above average,” head coach Matt Turk told exploreVenango.com. “He knows the game....
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Charles “Jack” Shields

Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields. He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt

Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born in Erie, on August 9, 1968 to the late Andrew and Virginia (Bishop) Straka. Carrie enjoyed crafting and going to the Drop-In Center in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Edward Gordon Clowney

Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

R. Kelly Trusel

R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt

Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on August 22, 2022. He was born in Clarion, on April 15, 1949 to the late Gilbert and Freida (Coleman) Slaugenhaupt. Gibby served his country honorably in the United States...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Alma R. Kinch

Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

J. Douglas “Doug” Cole

J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
SLIGO, PA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
explore venango

Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County

There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday evening on State Route 208 in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, as an unidentified...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

