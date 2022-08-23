Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr.
Thomas Benjamin Smith Sr., 82, of Hawthorn, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home, after a year and a half of progressive illness. Born April 25, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Clarence Willard Smith and Della Etta (Miller) Smith.
explore venango
Scott Eugene Lee George
Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
explore venango
PREVIEW: Franklin’s Hunter Marstellar Poised to Have ‘Big Season’ By Bringing Respect, Grit From the Quarterback Position, According to Coach Matt Turk
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – After a less than ideal 1-9 record last season, Franklin Knights quarterback Hunter Marstellar brings a lot to the table, while also having some nice weapons at his disposal. “His football acumen is above average,” head coach Matt Turk told exploreVenango.com. “He knows the game....
explore venango
Charles “Jack” Shields
Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born in Homewood, Allegheny County, on June 3, 1957, a son of the late Dennis and Mary (Baker) Shields. He was raised by his late grandparents, Charles and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born in Erie, on August 9, 1968 to the late Andrew and Virginia (Bishop) Straka. Carrie enjoyed crafting and going to the Drop-In Center in Clarion.
explore venango
Edward Gordon Clowney
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
explore venango
R. Kelly Trusel
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
explore venango
Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing Set for September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 26th annual Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing is scheduled for September 17 in loving memory of Cheryl Scott, a long-time co-worker and friend. Registration and Light Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m. Auction Items Open: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Lunch Will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on August 22, 2022. He was born in Clarion, on April 15, 1949 to the late Gilbert and Freida (Coleman) Slaugenhaupt. Gibby served his country honorably in the United States...
explore venango
Alma R. Kinch
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 21, 1934 to the late Wade and Ruth Margaret (Knight) Buck. Alma was a graduate of Cranberry...
explore venango
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
explore venango
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday evening on State Route 208 in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, as an unidentified...
explore venango
Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
explore venango
Woman Accused of Beating Ex-Husband with Baseball Bat, Threatening Him in Front of Their Children
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars for allegedly beating her ex-husband with a baseball bat before threatening to stab him in front of their juvenile children during a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the...
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
explore venango
Clarion Cross Country: Golden Eagles Picked to Finish Ninth in Preseason Poll
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of the preseason women’s cross country poll on Tuesday. Clarion was predicted to finish ninth out of 18 teams in 2022, according to the conference’s coaches. The Golden Eagles finished eighth at last year’s...
explore venango
Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Route 8 Rollover Crash, Fled Scene
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Oil City woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra...
Comments / 0