Healthier Together program helped participant lose 100 pounds
An interdisciplinary group is working to improve health in rural Georgia. When Healthier Together Calhoun launched in 2017, the mission was simple – help county residents live healthier lives by improving access to healthy foods and physical activity. But Calhoun County resident Mark Strickland wasn’t convinced. “These were...
New faculty get a tour of the state
After a two-year hiatus, the University of Georgia New Faculty Tour returned this year with 26 new employees spending four days traveling across Georgia and learning about the state’s economic, geographic, social and cultural diversity. The tour passed through 13 cities and 40 of Georgia’s 159 counties stopping to...
